2021 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff Stanley Cup Semifinals Predictions

Lyle Richardson

It's the first-ever postseason series between these two clubs. The Golden Knights advanced to the semis by defeating the Minnesota Wild in seven games and the Colorado Avalanche in six. The Canadiens, meanwhile, got this far by upsetting the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games and sweeping the Winnipeg Jets.

The Golden Knights possess a deep, talented roster. They have Vezina Trophy finalist and three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury as their backstop. Alex Pietrangelo anchors their defensive corps, which also features Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore. The forward lines feature stars Selke Trophy finalist Mark Stone and experienced scorers Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith.

Goaltender Price has been the hero for the underdog Canadiens. Their roster features promising young forwards Nick Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Cole Caufield, as well as grizzled veterans like forwards Corey Perry and Eric Staal and defenseman Shea Weber. Tyler Toffoli, their regular-season scoring leader, overcame a slow start and is now their leading scorer in this postseason.

With a 3.08 goals per game average, Vegas has the offensive advantage over Montreal's 2.55. However, the Canadiens' 2.18 goals-against per game is slightly better than the Golden Knights' 2.38.

On special teams, the Canadiens possess a playoff-leading penalty-killing percentage of 90.3 and also have the advantage in power-play percentage (18.8 to 14.3). Both teams play a physical style but Vegas leads all clubs with 513 hits and 249 blocked shots.

On paper, the Golden Knights' depth makes them the clear favorites. However, the Canadiens have proven they cannot be underestimated. This could be a closely contested series. As long as they don't take the Habs lightly, the Golden Knights should prevail

Prediction: Golden Knights in six.

Adam Herman

A Western Conference Las Vegas team and the Eastern Conference Montreal Canadiens facing off in the semifinals would require a lot of explaining five years ago. In the chaos of 2021, it's almost appropriate.

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and no team was better than the Colorado Avalanche in 2020-21. Down a goal in Game 3 and in danger of falling to a 3-0 deficit, Vegas turned on the jets and stunned the Avs with a comeback and then four straight wins. Nathan MacKinnon was rendered invisible and Colorado's defense, arguably its biggest strength, crumbled under attacks by all four Vegas lines.

Stone, Marchessault and Pietrangelo have played very well so far. The difference against Colorado, however, was arguably its depth. Nicolas Roy, William Carrier and Keegan Kolesar don't put up crazy point totals, but they are major possession drivers for Vegas in the bottom six. Zac Whitecloud and Nick Holden is a dream third pairing for suppressing opposing offenses, while Martinez has refound his Los Angeles-era playoff form.

Montreal has found itself four wins away from the Stanley Cup Final against all odds. Heavy underdogs against the Leafs, the Canadiens pulled a stunning comeback to win three straight and move on to the Jets, whom they absolutely demolished in a four-game sweep.

Price tops the list of reasons why. It's hard to deny that Price seems to get locked in when the games matter more. Per Evolving Hockey, he has let in 5.35 fewer goals than expected this postseason.

Suzuki is having a breakout postseason with four goals and four assists in 11 games. Kotkaniemi, who has been inconsistent early into his NHL career, is riding a high with four playoff goals. Perry has turned back the clock with three of his own.

Vegas is the heavy favorite here. It's a team with talent, depth and confidence. If Price continues his form, then there's always a chance for him to steal the series for Montreal. Otherwise, Vegas will likely find itself in its second Stanley Cup Final appearance since entering the league in 2017-18.

Prediction: Vegas in five.