Jared Butler's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Jazz Roster

Jared Butler's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Jazz RosterJuly 30, 2021
Baylor star Jared Butler is headed to the Utah Jazz after they picked the guard with the No. 40 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Jared Butler
Position: PG/SG
Height: 6'3"
Pro Comparison: Malcolm Brogdon
Scouting Report: Butler returned as a junior to improve his shooting, passing and defense while leading Baylor to a national championship. He's become well-rounded, skilled and versatile enough for scouts to look past his athletic limitations.
Jazz Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Rudy Gobert, C: $41M (2026)
Donovan Mitchell, SG: $32.6M (2026)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: $18.3M (2023)
Joe Ingles, SF: $13M (2022)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: $12.9M (2024)
Derrick Favors, C: $9.7M (2023)
Royce O'Neale, SF: $9M (2024)
Miye Oni, SG: $1.4M (2022)
Matt Thomas, SG: $1.4M (2022)
Elijah Hughes, SF: $1.2M (2022)
Mike Conley, PG: UFA
Georges Niang, SF: UFA
Eryan Ilyasova, SF: UFA
Juwan Morgan, SF: RFA
Jarrell Brantley, PF: RFA
Trent Forrest, SG: RFA
The 20-year-old guard helped lead Baylor to its first national championship this season, heading the team with 16.7 points per game. He added 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range.
Butler scored 22 points with seven assists in the title game victory over Gonzaga and was a key part of the Bears' success on both ends of the court throughout the year.