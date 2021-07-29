X

    Jared Butler's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Jazz Roster

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021

    Baylor guard Jared Butler drives up court during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Houston, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Baylor star Jared Butler is headed to the Utah Jazz after they picked the guard with the No. 40 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

                 

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerJared Butler

    Position: PG/SG

    Height6'3"

    Pro ComparisonMalcolm Brogdon

    Scouting ReportButler returned as a junior to improve his shooting, passing and defense while leading Baylor to a national championship. He's become well-rounded, skilled and versatile enough for scouts to look past his athletic limitations.

                 

    Jazz Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Rudy Gobert, C: $41M (2026)

    Donovan Mitchell, SG: $32.6M (2026)

    Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: $18.3M (2023)

    Joe Ingles, SF: $13M (2022)

    Jordan Clarkson, SG: $12.9M (2024)

    Derrick Favors, C: $9.7M (2023)

    Royce O'Neale, SF: $9M (2024)

    Udoka Azubuike, C: $2M (2024)

    Miye Oni, SG: $1.4M (2022)

    Matt Thomas, SG: $1.4M (2022)

    Elijah Hughes, SF: $1.2M (2022)

          

    Free Agents

    Mike Conley, PG: UFA

    Georges Niang, SF: UFA

    Eryan Ilyasova, SF: UFA

    Juwan Morgan, SF: RFA

    Jarrell Brantley, PF: RFA

    Trent Forrest, SG: RFA

                

    The 20-year-old guard helped lead Baylor to its first national championship this season, heading the team with 16.7 points per game. He added 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range.

    Butler scored 22 points with seven assists in the title game victory over Gonzaga and was a key part of the Bears' success on both ends of the court throughout the year.

