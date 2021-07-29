James Bouknight's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets Roster

James Bouknight's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets RosterJuly 30, 2021
The Charlotte Hornets selected Connecticut star James Bouknight with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: James Bouknight
Position: SG
Height: 6'5"
Pro Comparison: Jordan Clarkson
Scouting Report: Bouknight's athleticism, ball-handling for creation and three-level shot-making hint at enticing scoring potential. Scouts sound willingess to buy the eye test on his jumper over the numbers.
Hornets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Gordon Hayward, SF: $30M (2024)
Terry Rozier, PG: $18.9M (2022)
LaMelo Ball, PG: $8.0M (2024)
Miles Bridges, SF: $4.1M (2022)
P.J. Washington, PF: $4.0M (2023)
James Bouknight, SG: $3.36M (2025)
Vernon Carey Jr., C: $2.2M (2024)
Jalen McDaniels, PF: $1.5M (2023)
Cody Martin, SF: $1.5M (2022)
Nick Richards, C: $1.4M (2023)
Caleb Martin, SF: $1.4M (2022)
Cody Zeller, C: UFA
Malik Monk, SG: RFA
Bismack Biyombo, C: UFA
Brad Wanamaker, PG: UFA
Devonte' Graham, PG: RFA
Grant Riller, PG: RFA
Nate Darling, SG: RFA
The 6'5" guard spent two seasons at UConn. His sophomore campaign was interrupted by surgery after he hyperextended his elbow. He missed a little more than a month and was limited to 15 appearances.
Bouknight, 20, averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 2020-21. His shooting took a step backward as he saw his three-point percentage fall from 34.7 to 29.3. That could be partially attributable to his elbow issues.
Between his surgery and the Huskies' exit in the first round of the NCAA tournament, it was largely a year to forget for Bouknight. His 18-point haul in a win over USC last December and a 40-point effort against Creighton in his next game showed how he can be a dynamic scorer at his best, though.
Things keep working out great for the Hornets in the draft. They landed 2020-21 Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick last year. Bouknight was one of the fastest-rising prospects in this year's class during the evaluation process.
Pairing Bouknight's shooting ability with Ball's passing skills will potentially give the Hornets one of the best young duos in the NBA that they can build around for years to come.