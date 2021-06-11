Report Card Grades for Every WWE and AEW Division

0 of 14

Credit: WWE.com

In pro wrestling, championships are the driving force behind most of the major feuds and storylines that populate the weekly shows.

While many companies have different types of titles, a formula has emerged that the major promotions tend to stick with over time.

At the top are the men's and women's world champions. Those are the titles that every kid dreams of holding when they first decide they want to be a pro wrestler.

In addition to those, we have a midcard championship and a set of tag team titles. Some promotions have also begun including a set of women's tag titles, most notably Impact Wrestling and WWE.

After that, you have the novelty belts. The 24/7 Championship, Million Dollar Championship, FTW title and Hardcore Championship fall into this category. They are either used as comedy props or are never defended under normal circumstances.

When it comes to WWE and All Elite Wrestling, the differences in quality between the divisions can vary wildly. On one show, the tag title scene might be infinitely more entertaining than that of the World Championship. The opposite could be true on a different brand.

We are nearing the halfway point of 2021, so this is the perfect time to take stock of the current divisions in WWE and AEW to see where they stand. For the sake of keeping this manageable, we will not include NXT or NXT UK. We will focus solely on Raw, SmackDown and AEW.

We will look at the current champion, recent rivals and the most recent title bout in that division when making our assessment.