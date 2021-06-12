What We've Learned About Every NFL Team so Far in 2021

0 of 32

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

We're still in the middle of the NFL offseason, and teams are a long way from finalizing their rosters and gearing up for Week 1. However, the bulk of free agency and the NFL draft are things of the past, meaning the foundations for teams are mostly set.

Unlike last offseason, teams have also had organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp and thus know a little more about what they have than they did at this point in 2020.

Below, you'll find one thing we've learned about each team heading into the summer. We'll dive into the latest reports on the draft, free agency, roster information and other relevant offseason issues here. How are rookies progressing? Which position battles might take center stage in training camps? Who's poised for a bounce-back season?

Let's dig in.