Predicting Next Former WWE Superstar to Jump to AEW

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The recent releases of several WWE Superstars and the debut of former NXT champion Andrade on Dynamite has wrestling fans speculating on which big names could be the next to sign with AEW.

With top names like Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, The IIconics, Samoa Joe and Aleister Black all possibilities, there is a bevy of possibilities for AEW to add to its roster.

Here are the current and former WWE Superstars who should jump to AEW.

Daniel Bryan

The WWE Universe hasn't seen Daniel Bryan since he lost to Roman Reigns in a championship vs. career match on SmackDown. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestle Talk) reported after the defeat that Bryan's contract had expired and that company officials were pushing to re-sign him.

Instead of being just another player in WWE, Bryan should jump to AEW and become one of the biggest stars in the business once again.

By moving to Dynamite, Bryan would instantly become the most popular name on the roster, surpassing the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and even Sting. With Kenny Omega holding the world title as a heel, Bryan would become the de facto No. 1 contender and a threat to anyone in the main event scene.

What separates Bryan from other talent, though, is that he knows what's best for the business and would likely not chase after the heavyweight championship immediately. Instead, he would use his cache to help put over the younger talent on the roster that needs the rub of working with a bona fide legend.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The IIconics

During their time in WWE, The IIconics—Billie Kay and Peyton Royce—were two of the most entertaining women on the roster. Unfortunately, bad creative stifled their run and ruined their chances of finding success on Raw or SmackDown.

Now it's time for the pair to arrive in AEW and usher in the debut of a women's tag team division.

One of the best aspects of Dynamite and the other AEW programming each week is the focus on the tag team division. While WWE ignores the men's and women's tag team titles for the most part, AEW has made the tag divisions a focal point.

If AEW wants to expand its focus on women's wrestling, adding a women's tag team division and spearheading the effort with the signing of the former IIconics would be a slam dunk for the company.

Samoa Joe

While Samoa Joe spent the majority of his career in Ring of Honor and Impact Wresting, his time with WWE provided fans with an elite NXT run and a main roster push that featured an incredible feud against Brock Lesnar.

Samoa Joe's departure from WWE was stunning, but it's time for the Samoan Submission Machine to unfurl his talents on the AEW World Heavyweight Championship scene.

There is little doubt that Samoa Joe should also make his presence felt in Impact and New Japan again, but his focus should be on Dynamite and becoming one of the top heels in the company almost instantaneously.

With the ability to sell a storyline on the mic and in the ring, there is a roster full of elite talents he could challenge. In the ring, an angle with Jon Moxley would be unforgettable, but the war of words with Eddie Kingston would be the stuff of legend.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).