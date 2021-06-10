Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Aleister Black, More

2 of 3

Seller's remorse is very much a real thing for WWE officials in regard to a certain former NXT champion.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported there are some in WWE who believe Aleister Black was released prematurely, and as a result, there is an internal push to re-sign him.

Black had just reappeared on television and ignited a rivalry with Big E prior to his sudden release from the company in what WWE relayed to talent via text message as being because of "budget cuts."

Because, in relation to others on the roster, Black was making that big money. Insert eye roll emoji here.

The fact of the matter is that a breakdown in communication between upper management and those in charge or writing the shows allowed Black to be heated up after months spent on the sidelines. He was brought back on to television, given a new character and highlighted in a hot end to SmackDown by attacking Big E, only to be gone by the next week.

And now that he has been out and about explaining his creative process and showing no ill will toward the company, WWE officials realize they probably made a mistake and don't want to let that guy, with his wealth of creativity and knowledge, venture off anywhere else.

It will be up to Black whether he decides the allure of settling unfinished business in WWE is worth it or if he would rather take his talents elsewhere to prove his staunchest doubters in The E wrong.