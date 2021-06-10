Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks for Thursday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 2

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

By now it is apparent which players you can trust in daily fantasy basketball contests from the four teams playing on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the obvious choices from the Brooklyn Nets roster, and we can't blame you for rostering both players and then searching for value at other spots.

Donovan Mitchell was the star of Game 1 between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. At the moment, he is the more trustworthy option than Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

In fact, George is entering fade territory even with a lackluster list of players beneath him and Mitchell at shooting guard for FanDuel's two-game main slate contest.

Even if Mike Conley, who is officially listed as questionable, plays in Thursday's Game 2, Mitchell and the other stars in the Jazz lineup appear to be better plays.