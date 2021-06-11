Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Beats Aaron Carter by TKO in Boxing Exhibition

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Nearly 21 years after he defeated Shaquille O'Neal in a fictional pick-up game, recording artist Aaron Carter was handed a loss from another former Los Angeles Laker in Lamar Odom. The two-time NBA champion took down Carter via second-round TKO in an exhibition boxing match in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday.

With a major height and reach advantage—to say nothing of previously guaranteeing a first-round knockout—Odom, 41, had little trouble with the 33-year-old Carter.

Both were making their boxing debuts, headlining a card that also featured Cisco Rosado, Peter Gunz, Tim Witherspoon, Hazel Roche, Wide Neck and Drew Mournet. Former UFC megastar Chuck Liddell served as the special guest referee for the main event.

Celebrity boxing matches are quickly becoming a trend, with Odom vs. Carter coming less than a week after Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTuber Logan Paul went the eight-round distance of their exhibition. No winner was declared, but the sight of Paul hanging with one of the best boxers of all time was enough to stir up social media.

That fight materialized nine months after Logan's brother, Jake Paul, knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson. Even boxing greats are getting back into the ring with the rise in interest of exhibitions. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought to a split-decision draw over eight rounds in November.

"I've always boxed," Odom told TMZ Sports back in February. "In my best years with the Lakers, I used boxing for training, and so for me to go and show what I've learned on my man's face, this is like retribution for Nate Robinson. This is gonna be easy work."

Odom avenged Robinson's loss with ease, knocking Carter down in the first round before bringing the match to a quick end in the second.

It's unclear whether either will continue in celebrity boxing beyond Friday's matchup.