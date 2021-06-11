X

    Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Beats Aaron Carter by TKO in Boxing Exhibition

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJune 12, 2021

    Retired NBA basketball player Lamar Odom arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    Nearly 21 years after he defeated Shaquille O'Neal in a fictional pick-up game, recording artist Aaron Carter was handed a loss from another former Los Angeles Laker in Lamar Odom. The two-time NBA champion took down Carter via second-round TKO in an exhibition boxing match in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday.

    With a major height and reach advantage—to say nothing of previously guaranteeing a first-round knockout—Odom, 41, had little trouble with the 33-year-old Carter.

    Both were making their boxing debuts, headlining a card that also featured Cisco Rosado, Peter Gunz, Tim Witherspoon, Hazel Roche, Wide Neck and Drew Mournet. Former UFC megastar Chuck Liddell served as the special guest referee for the main event.

    Celebrity boxing matches are quickly becoming a trend, with Odom vs. Carter coming less than a week after Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTuber Logan Paul went the eight-round distance of their exhibition. No winner was declared, but the sight of Paul hanging with one of the best boxers of all time was enough to stir up social media.

    That fight materialized nine months after Logan's brother, Jake Paul, knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson. Even boxing greats are getting back into the ring with the rise in interest of exhibitions. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought to a split-decision draw over eight rounds in November.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I've always boxed," Odom told TMZ Sports back in February. "In my best years with the Lakers, I used boxing for training, and so for me to go and show what I've learned on my man's face, this is like retribution for Nate Robinson. This is gonna be easy work."

    Odom avenged Robinson's loss with ease, knocking Carter down in the first round before bringing the match to a quick end in the second. 

    It's unclear whether either will continue in celebrity boxing beyond Friday's matchup.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Arum: Teofimo-Lomachenko rematch could do big numbers on PPV, plans for Stevenson and Inoue

      Arum: Teofimo-Lomachenko rematch could do big numbers on PPV, plans for Stevenson and Inoue
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Arum: Teofimo-Lomachenko rematch could do big numbers on PPV, plans for Stevenson and Inoue

      Michael Woods
      via Bad Left Hook

      Vasiliy Lomachenko Analyzes Devin Haney’s Performance Against Jorge Linares: “Haney Was Trying To Survive, When I Fought Linares, He Was In His Prime”

      Vasiliy Lomachenko Analyzes Devin Haney’s Performance Against Jorge Linares: “Haney Was Trying To Survive, When I Fought Linares, He Was In His Prime”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Vasiliy Lomachenko Analyzes Devin Haney’s Performance Against Jorge Linares: “Haney Was Trying To Survive, When I Fought Linares, He Was In His Prime”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Lamar Odom on Aaron Carter Fight: 'I'm Gonna Put Him to Sleep Early'

      Lamar Odom on Aaron Carter Fight: 'I'm Gonna Put Him to Sleep Early'
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Lamar Odom on Aaron Carter Fight: 'I'm Gonna Put Him to Sleep Early'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields wins MMA debut by TKO

      Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields wins MMA debut by TKO
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields wins MMA debut by TKO

      the Guardian
      via the Guardian