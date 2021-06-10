UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

0 of 4

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

A little over three years ago, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori met in a somewhat under-the-radar fight on the main card of a UFC on Fox card.

Adesanya got the nod in a split decision on that night. Now the two will re-convene in the main event of a pay-per-view card with The Last Stylebender's middleweight title on the line.

The champion will be looking to reassert his dominance at 185 pounds. His bid to move up to light heavyweight and win a second championship was denied by Jan Blachowicz, and his perfect record was lost.

That leaves this next fight with the added importance of avoiding back-to-back losses.

The card features three five-round fights. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will run back their flyweight championship bout after the two fought to a draw in December.

The return of Nate Diaz to fight Leon Edwards puts this card over the top. The two will fight five rounds despite not being the main event and having no title on the line.