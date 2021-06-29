X

    Oilers' Connor McDavid Wins 2020-21 Ted Lindsay Award over Crosby, Matthews

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 29, 2021

    WINNIPEG, MB - MAY 24: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers prepares for a second period face-off against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Four of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on May 24, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Darcy Finley/Getty Images

    Coming off a dominant regular-season performance, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has been named the winner of the 2020-21 Ted Lindsay Award.

    NHL @NHL

    For the third time in his career, Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) is taking home the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted on by the @NHLPA! #NHLAwards https://t.co/HnDyzU0EMT

    McDavid beat out Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the honor, voted on by the NHL Players' Association.

    This marks the third time in six seasons that McDavid has won the Ted Lindsay Award. He previously won it in back-to-back years in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

    McDavid is the most dominant offensive player in the NHL. The 24-year-old led the league with 72 assists and 105 points during the regular season. This marks the third time in the past five seasons he's been the league's leading point-scorer.

    The only major offensive category McDavid didn't lead the NHL in was goals scored, but his 33 ranked second behind Matthews' 41.

    McDavid's impressive season helped the Oilers make the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the North Division. Their postseason run ended abruptly with a four-game sweep at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets.

    Drafted No. 1 overall by Edmonton in 2015, McDavid was entrusted to become the face of the franchise as a 19-year-old. He became a superstar virtually right out of the gate, winning NHL Rookie of the Month three times during the 2015-16 season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    McDavid has since gone on to be named an All-Star four times and a three-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer. He is one of 10 players in league history to win the Ted Lindsay Award at least three times.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Fleury Takes Home Vezina 🌸

      Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury wins the NHL's best goalie award for first time in his career

      Fleury Takes Home Vezina 🌸
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Fleury Takes Home Vezina 🌸

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Kaprizov Wins the Calder 👏

      Minnesota Wild rookie phenom Kirill Kaprizov wins Rookie of the Year award after 27-goal, 51-point season

      Kaprizov Wins the Calder 👏
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Kaprizov Wins the Calder 👏

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Why Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ extension with the Edmonton Oilers is perfect for the player and the team

      Why Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ extension with the Edmonton Oilers is perfect for the player and the team
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      Why Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ extension with the Edmonton Oilers is perfect for the player and the team

      Zach Laing
      via OILERSNATION

      Oilers News: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Signs A Contract Extension

      Oilers News: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Signs A Contract Extension
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      Oilers News: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Signs A Contract Extension

      Oil On Whyte
      via Oil On Whyte