Oilers' Connor McDavid Wins 2020-21 Ted Lindsay Award over Crosby, Matthews

Darcy Finley/Getty Images

Coming off a dominant regular-season performance, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has been named the winner of the 2020-21 Ted Lindsay Award.

McDavid beat out Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the honor, voted on by the NHL Players' Association.

This marks the third time in six seasons that McDavid has won the Ted Lindsay Award. He previously won it in back-to-back years in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

McDavid is the most dominant offensive player in the NHL. The 24-year-old led the league with 72 assists and 105 points during the regular season. This marks the third time in the past five seasons he's been the league's leading point-scorer.

The only major offensive category McDavid didn't lead the NHL in was goals scored, but his 33 ranked second behind Matthews' 41.

McDavid's impressive season helped the Oilers make the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the North Division. Their postseason run ended abruptly with a four-game sweep at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets.

Drafted No. 1 overall by Edmonton in 2015, McDavid was entrusted to become the face of the franchise as a 19-year-old. He became a superstar virtually right out of the gate, winning NHL Rookie of the Month three times during the 2015-16 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McDavid has since gone on to be named an All-Star four times and a three-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer. He is one of 10 players in league history to win the Ted Lindsay Award at least three times.