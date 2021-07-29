X

    Franz Wagner's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Magic Roster

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021

    Michigan guard Franz Wagner dribbles up court during a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The Orlando Magic selected Michigan star Franz Wagner with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Franz Wagner

    Position: SF/PF

    Height: 6'9"

    Pro Comparison: Nicolas Batum

    Scouting Report: At 6'9", Wagner flashed the versatility to shoot, play-make in ball-screen situations, slash past closeouts and guard wings. Despite playing multiple seasons both overseas and in college, he's still 19 years old.

    Magic Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Gary Harris, SG: $21M (2022)

    Jonathan Isaac, PF: $17.4M (2025)

    Markelle Fultz, PG: $16.7M (2024)

    Terrence Ross, SG: $13.5M (2023)

    Wendell Carter, Jr., C: $5.5M (2022)

    Jalen Suggs, PG: $5.334M (2025)

    Franz Wagner, F: $4.05M (2025)

    Cole Anthony, PG: $3.4M (2024)

    Chuma Okeke, PF: $3.2M (2024)

    Michael Carter-Williams, PG: $3M (2022)

    RJ Hampton, PG: $2.2M (2024)

    Dwayne Bacon, SG: $1.8M (2022)

               

    Free Agents

    Otto Porter, Jr., SF: UFA

    James Ennis III, SF: UFA

    Moritz Wagner, C: UFA

    Sindarius Thornwell, SG: RFA

    Ignas Brazdeikis, SF: RFA

    Chasson Randle, PG: UFA

    Frank Mason III, PG: UFA

    Franz will be reunited with his brother, Moritz Wagner, who was also a star for the Wolverines before moving on to the NBA. Moritz came off the board with the 25th pick in 2018, so that's something he can hang over his brother's head at the family dinner table. 

    Wagner spent two years at Michigan, averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He also shot 46.5 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc.

    The 6'9" guard made an immediate impact and earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors. He followed that up by getting voted to the All-Big Ten Second Team by coaches and the third team by the media as a sophomore.

    The Magic's rebuild is off to a strong start, with Wagner pairing with No. 5 overall pick Jalen Suggs to give the franchise a high-ceiling rookie duo to build around. 

    If Suggs and Wagner play up to their potential while Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba continue to take steps forward, the Magic could become an Eastern Conference playoff contender in the not-too-distant future.

