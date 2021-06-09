Patriots' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

Patriots' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training CampJune 9, 2021
The New England Patriots brought in a handful of players from marquee college football programs during the 2021 NFL draft.
Mac Jones and Christian Barmore, who were taken in the first and second rounds out of Alabama, respectively, are expected to have plenty of buzz around them entering training camp.
But the team's third-round selection, Ronnie Perkins, could be poised to be the biggest breakout star in training camp.
Ronnie Perkins had a successful career at Oklahoma, and his drop to the 96th overall pick could motivate him more to earn snaps in his rookie season.
A handful of other younger players should be on the breakout radar as well, including one that has been waiting to make an impact for a few years.
Ronnie Perkins
Perkins was a pass-rushing machine during his three seasons at Oklahoma.
The third-round draft pick had 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. He produced 10.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks in only six games in the shortened 2020 season.
The Patriots had just one player record more than five sacks in 2020, so they could use any help they can get in the pass-rush.
Barmore should be an improvement at defensive tackle, but he may not produce the totals in bulk like Perkins can from the outside.
Lawrence Guy is the most experienced defensive end on the roster. A handful of young players and veterans will be fighting for snaps in training camp.
Perkins' dynamic pass-rushing ability could move him up the depth chart and potentially into a starting role.
In the best-case scenario, Perkins could join Kyle Van Noy and Matthew Judon as the team's dominant players off the edge in what is expected to be a much better pass-rushing unit in 2021.
Raekwon McMillan
It may be hard for some players to get snaps at linebacker with Dont'a Hightower back in the fold, but New England still needs depth at the position.
Raekwon McMillan could be the perfect fill-in behind Hightower, or next to him depending on the defensive situations.
McMillan had a strong rookie season in 2018 with the Miami Dolphins. He made 105 tackles and five tackles for loss, but his totals have dropped since then.
The 25-year-old made just four starts and earned 27 tackles for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.
If McMillan gets closer to his 2018 form, New England could have unearthed a gem on the free-agent market.
McMillan needs to prove he can get back to that point in training camp, and that makes him one of the more intriguing names to watch.
N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry needs a breakout camp to prove he was not a total bust of a draft pick.
The third-year wideout was fifth on the team in receiving yards in 2020, and his role could be diminished with more veteran players on the roster.
New England signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency, and last season's leading pass-catcher Jakobi Meyers is expected to be in the mix for a high volume in the passing game.
If Harry fails to impress in training camp, there is the potential for his numbers to drop below the 33 receptions and 309 yards he recorded in 2020.
Harry can improve those totals by being a more reliable pass-catcher. He caught 33 of his 57 targets last season and had a 50 percent catch rate in his rookie season.
Bourne and Agholor were brought into New England to be more trustworthy options for Cam Newton. If Harry shows the same qualities, he could be a key factor in the slot, or on downfield plays with more attention in the direction of Bourne, Agholor and Meyers.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.