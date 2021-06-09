Patriots' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The New England Patriots brought in a handful of players from marquee college football programs during the 2021 NFL draft.

Mac Jones and Christian Barmore, who were taken in the first and second rounds out of Alabama, respectively, are expected to have plenty of buzz around them entering training camp.

But the team's third-round selection, Ronnie Perkins, could be poised to be the biggest breakout star in training camp.

Ronnie Perkins had a successful career at Oklahoma, and his drop to the 96th overall pick could motivate him more to earn snaps in his rookie season.

A handful of other younger players should be on the breakout radar as well, including one that has been waiting to make an impact for a few years.