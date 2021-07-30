76ers Rumors: Daishen Nix to Play Summer League with PHI After Going Undrafted

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

G League Ignite guard Daishen Nix is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA summer league.

Per High Level, Nix has signed a deal to play for the Sixers summer league squad. NBA reporter Adam Zagoria confirmed the agreement.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Daishen Nix



Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'4"

Scouting Report: Passing IQ is Nix's most valuable strength, and though not a knockdown shooter, he finds ways to score inside the arc with physicality and body control.

Nix appeared in 15 games (two starts) for the Ignite in the 2020-21 season, averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and a steal in 26.5 minutes per game.

He joined a growing contingent of young players bypassing the college game for the chance to turn pro immediately, either via the G League or basketball overseas.

Fellow prospects Jalen Green (17.9 PPG), Jonathan Kuminga (15.8 PPG) and Isaiah Todd (12.3 PPG) all joined him on the Ignite.

Given how intelligent Nix is on the basketball court, it's not difficult to envision a scenario in which he ends up on an NBA roster at some point. It may require some seasoning in the G League, but the pieces are in place for him to contribute down the road.

If Nix can ever develop a reliable jump shot, he could turn into a solid role player on a playoff team. The Sixers probably won't have a spot on their roster for him since they are trying to win in 2021-22, but an opposing team that is rebuilding may keep a close eye on him this summer to see what he can do.