Eagles' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Nick Sirianni is coming to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 with the hopes of overseeing a turnaround after a 4-11-1 season.

On the macro level, that means winning more ball games. After all, the Eagles had high expectations last season. But everything that could have gone wrong did, and that was only complicated by an unhappy quarterback in Carson Wentz and strife in the front office.

Sirianni's arrival fixes a lot of that. Doug Pederson is out and a new coaching regime will take over.

On a micro level, that means the new head coach is going to have to get the best out of a few players who are in a position to take the next step in their progression.

As we head toward training-camp season, we'll start to get an idea of who is looking good and making the progress they need to take that next step.

With that in mind, here are three Eagles players who should be especially interesting to watch.