Evan Mobley's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Cavaliers Roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers added arguably the best big man of the entire 2021 NBA draft when they selected USC's Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday.

If he lives up to expectations, he will be the anchor for Cleveland's frontcourt for years to come.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Evan Mobley

Position: PF/Center

Height: 7'0''

Pro Comparison: Pau Gasol/Bam Adebayo

Scouting Report: Mobley's length and mobility for a 7-footer creates elite defensive potential. But prime Mobley will also be a problem offensively with his open-floor ball-handling, ability to shoot off the dribble, overall touch and finishing above the rim.

Cavaliers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Kevin Love, PF: $30.1M (2023)

Taurean Prince, PF: $12.6M (2022)

Larry Nance Jr., PF: $11.2M (2023)

Cedi Osman, SF: $7.8M (2024)

Darius Garland, PG: $6.7M (2023)

Evan Mobley, C: $6.53M (2025)

Isaac Okoro, SG: $6.6M (2024)

Collin Sexton, PG: $5M (2022)

Dylan Windler, SG: $2.1M (2023)

Damyean Dotson, SG: $2M (2022)

Lamar Stevens, PF: $1.3M (2024)

Mfiondu Kabengele, PF: $1.2M (2023)

Dean Wade, PF: $1.2M (2023)

Free Agents

Jarrett Allen, C: RFA

Matthew Dellavedova, PG: UFA

Isaiah Hartenstein, C: UFA

Jeremiah Martin, G: RFA

Brodric Thomas, G: RFA

Mobley played just one season for the Trojans and made the most of it as a consensus All-American, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year behind 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists per game.

His ability to protect the rim, guard multiple positions, score on the blocks and extend his offensive arsenal to the outside if needed helped lead USC to the Elite Eight.

He will now look to guide the Cavs to the playoffs in the future. The USC alum will play alongside Jarrett Allen, assuming he re-signs as a restricted free agent, to give Cleveland a very intriguing young backcourt.

There's still a lot of work for Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, but he now has a very promising nucleus to build around.