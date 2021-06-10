How NBA's Top Rookies Can Avoid Sophomore Slump Next Season

1 of 12

Emphasis for 2021-22: Figure out finishing

Finishing was a problem for Cole Anthony at North Carolina, and the same struggles led to a 39.7 field-goal percentage as an NBA rookie.

Improving shooting consistency and playmaking are obvious priorities as well. He'll specifically want to raise his 32.7 percent catch-and-shoot mark with Markelle Fultz back and R.J. Hampton likely to earn minutes. Although, having covered Anthony since midway through high school, I'm not worried about his shot-making development, especially if he avoids another injury. Suffering one each of the past two seasons disrupted his rhythm.

Figuring out finishing in traffic will pose the greater challenge, and continuing to have trouble converting around the key will make it tough to take a notable sophomore leap.

Anthony shot an ugly 43.8 percent inside 10 feet, having made just 30.7 percent of his non-restricted area paint shots—the lowest mark in the NBA in that area (minimum 2.0 attempts per game).

It's not so much poor touch as it is knowing what angles to take and when to go strong versus use a floater or finesse.

The Magic ranked No. 27 in three-point percentage, so maybe they'll address that in the draft and free agency to create more spacing for their penetrating guards.