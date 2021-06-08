Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks for Tuesday's NBA Playoffs

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks for Tuesday's NBA PlayoffsJune 8, 2021
There is an abundance of three-point shooting options on Tuesday's two-game NBA playoffs slate.
The Atlanta Hawks shot 42.6 percent from three-point range in their win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1. The Sixers weren't terrible from deep, either, as they hit 34.5 percent of their shots from that part of the court.
The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, who begin their series on Tuesday, have ample options at the two guard positions and small forward that can get hot as well.
The plethora of scorers could make your roster decisions hard in FanDuel's main-slate contest.
Four of the top five point guards, the top six shooting guards and four small forwards with the highest salaries could go off on Tuesday from three-point range.
To reach the prize-winning positions, you must strike the right balance of shooting volume and salary flexibility.
Go After Low-Salary, High-Volume Three-Point Shooters
Reggie Jackson, Jordan Clarkson, Seth Curry, Kevin Huerter, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Nicolas Batum and Danny Green all have salaries beneath $6,000 with FanDuel ahead of Tuesday's contests.
If you wanted, you could stack six of those players at the two positions and then buy high with Tobias Harris and John Collins at power forward and either Joel Embiid or Rudy Gobert at center.
In Sunday's Game 1, Huerter knocked down three of his six three-point attempts, while Curry hit five of his nine shots from deep to reach 21 points.
Of course, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic's three-point skills are worth paying up for at point and shooting guard, but if you are looking to build a lineup of value plays, Huerter and Curry are the best ones from the Sixers-Hawks matchup.
Curry has 51 points in his last two games and posted a double-digit point total in all but one of Philadelphia's playoff games. Huerter has 10 points or more in four of six playoff appearances.
Jackson and Clarkson appear to be the best options in the Jazz-Clippers series opener based on their shot volume in the opening round.
Jackson was Los Angeles' third-best scorer versus Dallas with 15.4 points per game, and he led the team with 22 three-point makes.
Clarkson was only 10-for-42 from three-point range against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he still managed to be Utah's second-best scorer behind Donovan Mitchell.
If Clarkson knocks down a few more triples in the second round, he could be viewed as the best DFS value play as long as he remains under $6,000.
Bojan Bogdanvoic could be the sleeper play from the three positions. He carries a $5,400 salary and was Utah's third-best scorer against Memphis.
Bogdanovic produced over 20 FanDuel points in four of the five games versus Memphis and could be a salary saver at small forward if you choose to use some combination of Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Kawhi Leonard and Embiid.
Pay Up for at Least Two Star Players
The value across the board allows you to have more salary flexibility than previous nights with two playoff games.
You should comfortably fit two of Young, Mitchell, Leonard and Embiid into your DFS roster. Leonard carries the highest salary at $11,000.
If you try to place three of those players in your squad, no matter what the combination is, you will not have enough room to fill other spots with value plays.
Just because Leonard carries the top salary does not mean he will turn in the most FanDuel points, and Young, Mitchell and Embiid could all make a claim for that position.
Young topped 50 FanDuel points in each of the last two games, Mitchell's totals increased in every contest from Games 2-5 versus Memphis and Embiid had 63.8 points in Sunday's Game 1.
Leonard had 68.5 FanDuel points in Game 7 against the Mavericks. He was in the mid 50s for a majority of the series.
Leonard could be worth the play at $11,000, but if you do that, it is recommended to use Mitchell at $9,000 to ensure you have enough salary to fit in role players at other positions.
With so many value options at the two guard slots, it would make sense to combine one of Young or Mitchell with Embiid to have some top end value in your squad.
Embiid may be a must-start at center because of his high point total. If that is the case, you would have to choose from one of Young, Mitchell or Leonard.
Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.