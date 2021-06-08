Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks for Tuesday's NBA Playoffs

1 of 2

John Amis/Associated Press

Reggie Jackson, Jordan Clarkson, Seth Curry, Kevin Huerter, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Nicolas Batum and Danny Green all have salaries beneath $6,000 with FanDuel ahead of Tuesday's contests.

If you wanted, you could stack six of those players at the two positions and then buy high with Tobias Harris and John Collins at power forward and either Joel Embiid or Rudy Gobert at center.

In Sunday's Game 1, Huerter knocked down three of his six three-point attempts, while Curry hit five of his nine shots from deep to reach 21 points.

Of course, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic's three-point skills are worth paying up for at point and shooting guard, but if you are looking to build a lineup of value plays, Huerter and Curry are the best ones from the Sixers-Hawks matchup.

Curry has 51 points in his last two games and posted a double-digit point total in all but one of Philadelphia's playoff games. Huerter has 10 points or more in four of six playoff appearances.

Jackson and Clarkson appear to be the best options in the Jazz-Clippers series opener based on their shot volume in the opening round.

Jackson was Los Angeles' third-best scorer versus Dallas with 15.4 points per game, and he led the team with 22 three-point makes.

Clarkson was only 10-for-42 from three-point range against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he still managed to be Utah's second-best scorer behind Donovan Mitchell.

If Clarkson knocks down a few more triples in the second round, he could be viewed as the best DFS value play as long as he remains under $6,000.

Bojan Bogdanvoic could be the sleeper play from the three positions. He carries a $5,400 salary and was Utah's third-best scorer against Memphis.

Bogdanovic produced over 20 FanDuel points in four of the five games versus Memphis and could be a salary saver at small forward if you choose to use some combination of Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Kawhi Leonard and Embiid.