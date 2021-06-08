2021 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Elite Frontcourt Prospects

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Elite Frontcourt ProspectsJune 8, 2021
When the 2021 NBA draft begins on July 29, there are likely to be a few guards coming off the board early. That includes Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, who is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, regardless of which team ends up with the top selection.
However, there are some talented frontcourt players in this year's class, too. And while there could be a run on guards early, some of the top forwards and big men are likely to go on to have success in the NBA.
Although there's still more than a month until the draft, it's not too early to start looking ahead, especially with only eight teams remaining in the playoffs and the other 22 beginning to prepare for the offseason.
Here's an updated first-round mock draft (using Tankathon's projected order), along with a closer look at some of the top frontcourt players in this year's class.
1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Houston Rockets: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Detroit Pistons: Evan Mobley, C, USC
3. Orlando Magic: Jalen Green, SG, G League
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League
6. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves): James Bouknight, SG, UConn
7. Toronto Raptors: Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Jalen Johnson, SF, Duke
9. Sacramento Kings: Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
10. New Orleans Pelicans: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
11. Charlotte Hornets: Scottie Barnes, SF, Florida State
12. San Antonio Spurs: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
13. Indiana Pacers: Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
14. Golden State Warriors: Ziaire Williams, SG, Stanford
15. Washington Wizards: Alperen Sengun, C, Besiktas
16. Boston Celtics: Josh Giddey, SG, Adelaide 36ers
17. Memphis Grizzlies: Kai Jones, PF, Texas
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Usman Garuba, PF, Real Madrid
19. New York Knicks: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
20. Atlanta Hawks: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Isaiah Jackson, PF, Kentucky
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee
24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Greg Brown, PF, Texas
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois
26. Denver Nuggets: Aaron Henry, SG, Michigan State
27. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Mann, PG, Florida
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared Butler, PG, Baylor
29. Phoenix Suns: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF, Villanova
30. Utah Jazz: Joel Ayayi, SG, Gonzaga
Mobley Will Be 1st Big Man Taken in Draft
While Cunningham is the favorite to go No. 1, Evan Mobley seems likely to go No. 2. Of course, that could depend on which teams end up with those top selections, but either way, the 7-footer is going to be one of the first players to come off the board.
The 19-year-old impressed during his lone season at USC, where he averaged 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 33 games, while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. Not only that, but he also has a skill set that should transition well to the NBA, as Mike Schmitz of ESPN noted in a scouting report.
"Ideal physical profile for a modern big man," he wrote. "Outstanding coordination for his size. Quick off his feet. Explosive leaper in space. Finishes above the rim with ease. Lob threat. Tools make him a factor on the offensive glass."
The Rockets, Pistons and Magic have the best odds of landing a top-two pick in the NBA draft lottery. Because of that, it wouldn't be surprising to see Mobley go to one of those teams, as long as they're not unlucky and jumped by a bunch of other teams in the draft order.
Kuminga Likely to Go from G League to Top-5 Pick
Jonathan Kuminga doesn't have a ton of experience. He opted not to go to college, instead heading to the NBA G League. There, he played in only 13 games for the G League Ignite. So it's not entirely clear how the 6'6" forward's game will transition to the NBA.
However, the 18-year-old has a ton of potential. He flashed it during his brief G League tenure, where he averaged 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. But there's more to his game than the numbers, and G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim recently broke it down.
"He’s probably the most unique player in this draft in that he can play two or three positions and guard probably all five positions," Abdur-Rahim told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I think he has the potential to be a big-time defender. His length, his quickness, he takes up a lot of space. He’s probably a better passer than people know."
Although Kuminga is a high-risk prospect, he has a lot of talent. That's why it's likely he'll be a top-five pick in this year's draft. Time will tell whether he can live up to the lofty expectations.
Johnson Could End Up Going as Early as Top 10
In 13 games at Duke, Jalen Johnson averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.3 percent from the field. However, his short time with the Blue Devils didn't end on the best note, as he opted out of the remainder of his freshman season in February, with Stadium's Jeff Goodman reporting there were "off-court issues" between the player and the program.
There's no denying the 19-year-old's talent. He's an impressive forward who has the size, speed, athleticism and skill set to potentially have success in the NBA. And he could even be a top-10 draft pick, as The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has him going No. 8 overall in his latest mock.
However, O'Connor also noted the concerns regarding Johnson as he prepares to enter the NBA.
"Teams worry about his character after leaving IMG Academy during his senior year of high school, then departing from Duke after just 13 games," he wrote.
Still, there's likely going to be a team that takes a chance on Johnson early in the draft and hopes he can continue to improve as he gains experience.