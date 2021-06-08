NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup TV Schedule, Game Times and More

0 of 4

Larry MacDougal/Associated Press

The Montreal Canadiens barely made it into the Stanley Cup playoffs, and they were nearly eliminated in the first round. But now, they're on a seven-game winning streak and have become the first team to advance past the second round in this year's postseason.

It's been a remarkable turnaround for a team that not many predicted to still be in the playoffs at this point. Yet, the Canadiens won three straight games against the Toronto Maple Leafs to complete a first-round comeback, then they swept the Winnipeg Jets in four games in the second round, ending with a 3-2 overtime victory on Monday night.

Not only that, but the Habs are dominating. According to ESPN Stats & Info, they haven't trailed in a game for their past 437 minutes and 53 seconds of ice time, the second-longest streak in a single postseason in Stanley Cup playoffs history.

Now, Montreal will have an opportunity to rest while the other three second-round series are completed.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule for the second round and how those series stand.