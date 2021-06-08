NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup TV Schedule, Game Times and More

NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup TV Schedule, Game Times and MoreJune 8, 2021
The Montreal Canadiens barely made it into the Stanley Cup playoffs, and they were nearly eliminated in the first round. But now, they're on a seven-game winning streak and have become the first team to advance past the second round in this year's postseason.
It's been a remarkable turnaround for a team that not many predicted to still be in the playoffs at this point. Yet, the Canadiens won three straight games against the Toronto Maple Leafs to complete a first-round comeback, then they swept the Winnipeg Jets in four games in the second round, ending with a 3-2 overtime victory on Monday night.
Not only that, but the Habs are dominating. According to ESPN Stats & Info, they haven't trailed in a game for their past 437 minutes and 53 seconds of ice time, the second-longest streak in a single postseason in Stanley Cup playoffs history.
Now, Montreal will have an opportunity to rest while the other three second-round series are completed.
Here's a look at the remaining schedule for the second round and how those series stand.
2nd-Round Results, Schedule
No. 3 Boston Bruins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
Game 1: Boston won 5-2
Game 2: New York won 4-3 (OT)
Game 3: Boston won 2-1 (OT)
Game 4: New York won 4-1
Game 5: New York won 5-4
Game 6: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 7 (if necessary): Friday at TBD
No. 3 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Montreal won 5-3
Game 2: Montreal won 1-0
Game 3: Montreal won 5-1
Game 4: Montreal won 3-2 (OT)
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: Tampa Bay won 2-1
Game 2: Tampa Bay won 2-1
Game 3: Carolina won 3-2 (OT)
Game 4: Tampa Bay won 6-4
Game 5: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday at TBD
No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights
Game 1: Colorado won 7-1
Game 2: Colorado won 3-2 (OT)
Game 3: Vegas won 3-2
Game 4: Vegas won 5-1
Game 5: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 6: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday at TBD
Can Lightning Close out Series in Game 5?
On their quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been playing well this postseason, and they're now one win away from being among the final four teams in the playoff field.
They have taken a 3-1 lead over the Hurricanes, and they'll look to finish the series on the road in Tuesday's Game 5.
Even though Tampa Bay won't be on its home ice, that wasn't a problem earlier in the series. It won Games 1 and 2 on the road, improving to 4-1 in away games this postseason.
If Carolina is going to extend its season, it now has to win three straight games over the defending champs.
"Everyone says it, but this is it," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said, per Fred Goodall of the Associated Press. "You've got to lay it all on the line. ... I'm sure we'll give everything we have."
As Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site noted, Tampa Bay has never lost a playoff series in which it has owned a 3-1 lead. So even if the Lightning can't put away the Hurricanes in Game 5, they're still in a good spot for the rest of the series.
Islanders Returning Home with Chance to Finish Series
For the first time this series, the New York Islanders are in control against the Bruins. And that's because of a crucial Game 5 victory that the Isles earned in Boston on Monday night, when they held on for a 5-4 win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 advantage.
Now, New York returns home with an opportunity to end the series in Wednesday's Game 6. The Islanders are hot entering the matchup, too, as they scored nine total goals while winning Games 4 and 5, marking the first time they've won consecutive games this postseason since taking three straight to close out their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
"We're excited to go back to the Coliseum," New York forward Jordan Eberle said, per Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press. "You've seen how loud it is. It gives us some juice."
The Islanders were the No. 4 seed in the East Division, but that hasn't stopped them from making an impressive postseason run. If they can become one of the final four teams standing, it would mark the second year in a row that New York has advanced past the second round of the playoffs.
But the Bruins may not be done. And if they can find a way to win Game 6 on the road (they already won in New York in Game 3), then they'd get to host the decider on Friday.
Who Will Take Control in Avalanche-Golden Knights Series?
The Avalanche and Golden Knights have been two of the best teams in the NHL this season, after tying for the league lead with 82 points in the regular season.
So, it's not surprising that their second-round series has been competitive thus far, with Colorado winning Games 1 and 2 before Vegas rebounded in Games 3 and 4.
The home team has won every game of the series to this point. And if that pattern continues, it will favor the Avs, who will get to host Game 5 and a potential Game 7 as the No. 1 seed in the West Division. However, the Golden Knights are looking to keep their momentum going and take control of the series for the first time.
"We're confident in our game. We're confident on the road," Vegas coach Pete DeBoer said, per Pat Graham of the Associated Press. "Our guys are excited about the challenge."
Even if the Golden Knights win Game 5, though, that doesn't mean the series will end in their favor. These rivals are likely to keep trading blows, and this may be the series most likely to go a full seven games.
This is the first time that Colorado and Vegas have met in the postseason, and it may end up being a series to remember.