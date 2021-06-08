X

    Michael Jordan-Autographed Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Bred' Sneakers Released

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2021

    Photo Credit: Upper Deck

    Upper Deck announced the launch of a new series of Air Jordan shoes autographed by Michael Jordan set to debut Tuesday. 

    The first release is a pair of never-before-released Air Jordan 11 Retro "Bred" 2019 sneakers. Jordan first wore the Jordan 11 Breds in April 1996 while leading the Bulls to the first championship in their second threepeat during the 1990s.

    Photo Credit: Upper Deck

    Each of the releases will feature Jordan's signature on a size 13 shoe. There has been no confirmation of how many releases will be part of the series, but the combination of Jordan's signature and the beloved Jordan 11 shoe should make it a highly collectible way to kick things off.

    An autographed pair of Jordan 1s recently sold for $560,000 at auction in a record sale for sneakers. 

