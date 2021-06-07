WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 7

1 of 1

R-K-Bro, The New Day, Viking Raiders, Mace and T-Bar, and Lince Dorado were out at the top of the show for the tag team Battle Royal. Gran Metalik was absent due to an injury.

An unannounced entry came out while Styles was cutting a promo on everyone. John Morrison said he would compete on behalf of his team despite The Miz being injured.

Orton and Riddle hit Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with RKOs to get the action started right as the show cut to a break. When we returned, the bell rang and the match officially began.

Instead of teaming up to increase their odds, Morrison and Dorado went after each other first. JoMo sprayed Dorado in the face with his drop stick, which was a squirt gun The Miz was holding for him. It allowed Morrison to throw him out. Mace and T-Bar eliminated Johnny Drip Drip a few seconds later.

Everyone teamed up to take out Mace and T-Bar at the same time. The six remaining competitors paired up and fought in different corners.

Several eliminations happened in quick succession to leave The Viking Raiders as the winners.

Grade: B-

Analysis

The promo before the match was unnecessary, but it did give this random No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal a bit more context, so it wasn't a total waste of time. Styles had a few good lines.

Having Morrison and Dorado compete by themselves seemed out of place, especially since they were both eliminated within minutes of the match beginning. Having one of them survive until close to the end would have been a more satisfying story to follow.

The rest of the match was decent, We saw some of the big double-team spots these teams have made famous. Having Erik and Ivar win was a pleasant surprise because it seemed like this was Orton and Riddle's match to lose.