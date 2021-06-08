Ranking the Best Announcers in WWE and AEW Today

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Wrestling announcing is no easy feat, especially when commentators come and go on the regular—more so in WWE than All Elite Wrestling.

Raw in particular has seen a change at the announce table every few months for the last two years. Once Michael Cole returned to being the voice of SmackDown in October 2019, the red brand went through a lengthy transitional period where, other than Byron Saxton, no one seemed to last.

Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin, Jerry Lawler, Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe and Adnan Virk were all behind the booth at one point or another on the flagship show before being phased out for whatever reason. Despite some of them finding their footing in the role, they apparently weren't what Vince McMahon was looking for.

Jimmy Smith was officially introduced as the play-by-play replacement for Virk on the May 31 edition of Raw. Thanks to his knowledge of the product and genuine enthusiasm for what he's calling, he's already off to a strong start and will hopefully have a bright future ahead of him if he can stay the course.

On the other hand, AEW's turnover rate is nearly nonexistent as they've managed to maintain the same commentary team on Dynamite almost since the beginning. Jim Ross' announcing can be questionable at times but is still strong when it needs to be, while Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz and Paul Wight all do an excellent job on various shows for the company.

Fans may think quality commentators are hard to come by in today's wrestling landscape, but these seven announcers are arguably the best at their craft right now in their respective companies.