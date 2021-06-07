Predicting the Next Landing Spots for WWE's Latest Round of Cuts

5 of 6

WWE officials never knew what to do with Aleister Black.

While Triple H and NXT fitted him with a great presentation and then let him be the wrestler he is when the bell rings, those running the main roster never fully understood what made him special.

They turned him heel, then babyface and back again. They made him the sidekick to Rey Mysterio during last year's awful storyline with Seth Rollins and then feud with Kevin Owens in a losing program.

Such little communication existed in regards to the character that the creative team wrote his return to TV, executed it and even ignited a feud between him and Big E before the Dutchman was fired.

If any Superstar released last week has the strongest argument for being frustrated creatively, it's Black, who was as over as anyone when he left NXT for the supposedly greener pastures of the main roster.

Someone as talented as he is, with a mind for business and creativity as he has, is really only left with one option: AEW.

Presumably under his Tommy End persona, he needs to showcase every single element of his character and performance that WWE failed to realize. He needs the global platform that AEW provides so he can prove his worth on a stage of that size.

He would find success in New Japan or Impact, or any indie promotion that he wants to call home, but whatever he accomplished in those areas would pale in comparison to what he could do against the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and the rest of the top AEW stars.

Best Landing Spot: AEW