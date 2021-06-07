Cowboys' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season didn't go anything like they expected it would. They lost star quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, and they went on to finish third in the NFC East at 6-10.

But things could be much better for Dallas in 2021. Not only is Prescott going to be back, but the Cowboys also had a strong showing in the 2021 NFL draft, made some key signings during free agency and return some talented young players who could be poised for big showings during the upcoming season.

Because of those factors, Dallas could have a turnaround year and potentially contend for the NFC East title in a division that could be there for the taking.

However, the key to whether the Cowboys are successful could be the development of some players who were already on their roster entering the offseason. Some had solid showings in 2020, while others need more time and experience. But this year could be big for quite a few of them.

With the start of training camp set for next month, here's a look at three Cowboys players to keep an eye on as potential breakout candidates this upcoming season.