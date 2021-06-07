Bears' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Over the past decade, the Chicago Bears haven't experienced much postseason success. They've made the playoffs in two of the past three years, but they haven't won a postseason game since the 2010 season. They have only had one winning season in the past eight years.

However, Chicago is having an offseason that should better set it up for long-term success. It traded up in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft to land quarterback Justin Fields, and it also made several key free-agent signings to fill some of the holes on its roster.

Whether the Bears have success in 2021, though, could depend on some of the players who were already on the team heading into the offseason. They have some talented young players who could potentially take big steps forward this upcoming season, possibly giving Chicago needed boosts at multiple positions.

Here's a look at three potential breakout Bears players to keep an eye on when training camp gets underway next month.