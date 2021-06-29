Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Wins 2020-21 Calder Trophy over Robertson, Nedeljkovic

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was named the 2020-21 Calder Trophy winner Tuesday.

He beat out Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson and Carolina Hurricanes' goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for the award, which is given to the league's top rookie.

Kaprizov was excellent in the 2020-21 campaign, leading all rookies in goals (27), power-play goals (eight), points (51) and shots on goal (157). He also led the Wild in goals and points, playing a huge part in the team qualifying for the postseason.

All of that while being a young player in a new country, separated from his family in Russia.

The 24-year-old told reporters after the season:

"There wasn't anything super challenging throughout the season. I think, especially on the ice, things went well. Obviously, there are things I need to improve on and work on. Not being able to see my family or have my brother or my mom come see me during the game and sitting at home, not really getting a chance to get out much, and just go to games and back home, I think that was probably something that was more challenging."

Kaprizov is the first player in Wild history to win the Calder Trophy.

Robertson, 21, finished with 17 goals and 28 assists, the most among rookies. His 39 even-strength points also led all rookies.

"He's got to be the most improved player in the league," Stars coach Rick Bowness said in May. "His improvement from [where he was] in January to where he is now, there's absolutely no comparison. His competitive nature has improved, his intensity has improved, his play without the puck has improved. We'll keep working on that with him."

"I just think you're seeing the tip of the iceberg with Jason," he added. "There's huge upside."

Nedeljkovic, 25, was a stone wall in goal, going 15-5-3 for the Hurricanes and helping lead them to a playoff berth. His 1.90 goals-against average and .932 save percentage were the best marks among NHL goals who appeared in 20 or more games.

"I mean, we wouldn't be where we are right now without him," Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin told reporters in June. "From that standpoint, we're thrilled for him. He's grinded in the [American Hockey League] for a while, got his chance this year. He took full advantage of it. We're thrilled for him. It's awesome to see him have the success he's had and be named as a finalist."