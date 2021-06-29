X

    Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Wins 2020-21 Calder Trophy over Robertson, Nedeljkovic

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2021
    Alerted 9m ago in the B/R App

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 28: Kirill Kaprizov #97 of the Minnesota Wild reacts after scoring a second-period power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Wild 6-2 to win the series. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was named the 2020-21 Calder Trophy winner Tuesday.

    NHL @NHL

    The 2021 Calder Memorial Trophy goes to Kirill Kaprizov as the League's top first-year player! #NHLAwards https://t.co/iQlRSFVA48

    He beat out Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson and Carolina Hurricanes' goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for the award, which is given to the league's top rookie.

    Kaprizov was excellent in the 2020-21 campaign, leading all rookies in goals (27), power-play goals (eight), points (51) and shots on goal (157). He also led the Wild in goals and points, playing a huge part in the team qualifying for the postseason.

    All of that while being a young player in a new country, separated from his family in Russia.

    The 24-year-old told reporters after the season:

    "There wasn't anything super challenging throughout the season. I think, especially on the ice, things went well. Obviously, there are things I need to improve on and work on. Not being able to see my family or have my brother or my mom come see me during the game and sitting at home, not really getting a chance to get out much, and just go to games and back home, I think that was probably something that was more challenging."

    Kaprizov is the first player in Wild history to win the Calder Trophy.

    Robertson, 21, finished with 17 goals and 28 assists, the most among rookies. His 39 even-strength points also led all rookies.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "He's got to be the most improved player in the league," Stars coach Rick Bowness said in May. "His improvement from [where he was] in January to where he is now, there's absolutely no comparison. His competitive nature has improved, his intensity has improved, his play without the puck has improved. We'll keep working on that with him."

    "I just think you're seeing the tip of the iceberg with Jason," he added. "There's huge upside."

    Nedeljkovic, 25, was a stone wall in goal, going 15-5-3 for the Hurricanes and helping lead them to a playoff berth. His 1.90 goals-against average and .932 save percentage were the best marks among NHL goals who appeared in 20 or more games.

    "I mean, we wouldn't be where we are right now without him," Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin told reporters in June. "From that standpoint, we're thrilled for him. He's grinded in the [American Hockey League] for a while, got his chance this year. He took full advantage of it. We're thrilled for him. It's awesome to see him have the success he's had and be named as a finalist."

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Fleury Takes Home Vezina 🌸

      Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury wins the NHL's best goalie award for first time in his career

      Fleury Takes Home Vezina 🌸
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Fleury Takes Home Vezina 🌸

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Don Granato Is New Sabres HC

      Buffalo promotes its interim HC to full-time head coach on three-year deal

      Don Granato Is New Sabres HC
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Don Granato Is New Sabres HC

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Sabres' Big Price for Eichel 👀

      BUF targeting 'at least four pieces that would be equivalent of first-rounders' in potential Jack Eichel trade (NY Post)

      Sabres' Big Price for Eichel 👀
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Sabres' Big Price for Eichel 👀

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Marco Rossi Is the Only Untouchable Prospect In a Jack Eichel Trade

      Marco Rossi Is the Only Untouchable Prospect In a Jack Eichel Trade
      Minnesota Wild logo
      Minnesota Wild

      Marco Rossi Is the Only Untouchable Prospect In a Jack Eichel Trade

      Zone Coverage
      via Zone Coverage