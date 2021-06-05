Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Odds, Fight Time, Predictions

CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images

A social media juggernaut meets the king of pay-per-view when Logan Paul steps into the ring against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sunday night.

The two will fight in an exhibition match that adds another chapter to the long history of novelty fights in the realm of combat sports. Paul, who has over 23 million subscribers on YouTube, has just one professional fight on his record and another amateur bout. He has won neither of them.

Mayweather, who has generated over a million pay-per-view buys no less than nine times in his boxing career, has never lost a fight at 50-0.

As an exhibition, some non-traditional rules are in play. Per Marc Raimondi of ESPN, there will be no judges, no official winner read and there will be eight three-minute rounds. Knockouts, however, will be allowed.

As one would expect, the odds are not in Paul's favor.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mayweather vs. Paul Info

Date: Sunday, June 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Favorite: Floyd Mayweather -800 (bet $100 to win $12.50)

Underdog: Logan Paul +450 (bet $100 to win $450)

Odds via Oddschecker

Even those odds are surprisingly close. For context, when Mayweather fought Conor McGregor, Notorious opened as a +800 underdog before his odds shortened to nearly +300. While McGregor was inexperienced as a boxer, he at least won multiple championships in the UFC with his striking.

Paul's odds are comparable, and his only experience in fighting is a draw and a loss to a fellow YouTuber who hasn't fought since.

That defies nearly every piece of logic you'd expect.

By any metric, Mayweather's skills are superior to Paul's. Mayweather might be 44 years old, but he looked just fine when he fought kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match in 2018 in Japan.

Paul will be the much larger man on Sunday. He's 6'2" and will likely weigh over 200 pounds when the first round gets underway, Mayweather is 5'8" and has fought most of his career between 140 and 155 pounds.

The YouTuber believes his size will play a huge factor in the fight.

"There are weight classes in boxing for a reason," Paul said, per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. "I don't have that feeling of fear that most do. I don't get intimidated, especially by this one human. ... But I'm so much bigger than him. I'm so much younger than him. I want this way more than him. And if I win, I'm doing the impossible."

Granted, Paul will be bigger than anyone Mayweather has seen in his boxing career, but Money is still the guy who beat Canelo Alvarez despite a size disparity and has won championships in five different weight classes.

Mayweather is quick to point out that the physical attributes only carry so much weight in fighting.

"Height doesn't win fights, fighting wins fights," Mayweather told Adam Caparell of Complex Sports. "And one thing that I know how to do is fight."

Mayweather also referenced his ability to end this fight pretty much whenever he feels like it. That's probably true. Mayweather's last exhibition bout lasted only a round as the skill disparity was easy to see from the beginning. He finished Japanese kickboxer Nasukawa without really breaking a sweat.

It could be a similar story on Sunday night. Mayweather will likely toy with Paul longer, putting on a show for the global audience, but when the rubber really hits the road, the former champion is going to be able to end this whenever he feels like it.

Paul's style was far from controlled in his bouts with KSI. While he did a decent job of establishing range with his jab, it was too often followed by looping wild punches.

Against an all-time great defensive boxer, that's just not going to be effective.

Mayweather can name the round here. The first round or two could be entertaining as it's likely Paul will try to get under his skin and there will be theatrics involved, but once Mayweather gets down to business, the end will be close.

Prediction: Mayweather via third-round knockout