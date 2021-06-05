Buying or Selling the Juiciest WWE and AEW Rumors and Buzz

1 of 5

As noted, WWE released six more Superstars on Wednesday. This is the second round of cuts the company has made this year. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, this could be a regular practice because of the size of the roster.

"I was told specifically that there's going to be more releases to come," Zarian said (h/t Aidan Gibbons of Cultaholic). He continued:

"This is going to be a regular thing. You're going to see these releases happen. They're reshuffling the deck with talent. They're realizing that the company got very bloated with talent over the last two-three years where WWE doesn't release anybody, they hang on to people. They threw ridiculous money to guys like Gallows and Anderson."

WWE hasn't announced any further releases, and we certainly don't want to predict that more people will lose their livelihoods. But this makes sense given the company went through a period when it was announcing droves of new signings to add to an already crowded locker room.

Even more, it became increasingly hard for wrestlers to get out of their contracts because it seemed like the multimedia conglomerate would rather pay them to stay at home than go to one of its competitors. However, WWE has been much more willing to cut ties with some of its Superstars over the past year or so.

This could be a good thing long term because some of the company's struggles can be traced back to the size of its roster. It makes more sense to let wrestlers go elsewhere if it doesn't have plans for them as opposed to wasting their time.

Verdict: Buy