In or Out: Toughest Player-Option Decisions in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

In most cases, it doesn't get any better for NBA free agents than having a player option. The level of control it imparts is rare, giving the player full power to return to his team or go elsewhere, to weigh the benefits of guaranteed money against the risks of trying for more.

Generally, the right decision is obvious. If the player performed well and figures to command more than his option is worth, he can decline it and pursue a multiyear contract, locking in more guaranteed cash. If the player disappointed and the market doesn't seem likely to pay him more than the salary of his option, he can pick it up and hope to rehabilitate his value ahead of the following season's free-agency period.

Kawhi Leonard ($36 million) and Chris Paul ($44.2 million) have player options that put them in a special class. They know they can opt out and earn much richer long-term deals.

For some, the call is tougher. Specifically, this year's free-agent class has six players with player options for 2021-22 worth $9-12 million, right in the neighborhood of the projected mid-level exception of $9.5 million. Now, they all must decide whether they can do better than that going forward.

It's a pure risk-reward calculation, and we've got some advice on what each potential free agent in this group should do.