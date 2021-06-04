WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from June 4

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from June 4June 4, 2021
It was championship Friday on SmackDown this week as both the Intercontinental and tag team titles were up for grabs in marquee bouts.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio sought to retain their newly won championships against one of the best teams in WWE history, The Usos, while Apollo Crews clung to his IC title in the face of a challenge from Kevin Owens.
Were the champions able to retain, which rivalries across the blue brand intensified, and what does it all mean for the competitors and the show moving forward?
Find out with this recap of the June 4 episode.
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Mysterios vs. The Usos
Roman Reigns Kicks Off SmackDown
Universal champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring, accompanied by special counsel Paul Heyman, as SmackDown hit the Fox airwaves.
The Tribal Chief warned The Usos that, while he's changed his opinion on them challenging for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the Mysterios, they better win. He reminded them that the entire family is watching. The enthusiastic Usos vowed to do just that.
A
Everything Reigns does at this point is fire.
He has a star power that absolutely no one else on the roster can come close to duplicating and everything he is involved in is must-see TV. This was no different. There was a menace to his voice as he addressed The Usos, almost making the audience want to see Jimmy and Jey lose to see what happens.
More importantly, The Head of the Table elevates the tag title match's significance simply by issuing a single warning to The Usos, more so than anyone in creative has done for those same titles in years.