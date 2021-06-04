WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from June 4

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

It was championship Friday on SmackDown this week as both the Intercontinental and tag team titles were up for grabs in marquee bouts.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio sought to retain their newly won championships against one of the best teams in WWE history, The Usos, while Apollo Crews clung to his IC title in the face of a challenge from Kevin Owens.

Were the champions able to retain, which rivalries across the blue brand intensified, and what does it all mean for the competitors and the show moving forward?

Find out with this recap of the June 4 episode.