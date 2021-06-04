Who Is the Best Opponent for Brock Lesnar If He Returns to WWE?

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

Kofi Kingston name-dropped Brock Lesnar on Monday's WWE Raw. The Beast Incarnate hasn't appeared for the company since his match with Drew McIntyre last year at WrestleMania 36, but his name has reemerged on the list of current Superstars on the company's official website.

This is interesting because the former WWE champion's contract expired in August 2020. But this would make sense as the company recently dumped several names, including Braun Strowman, who stood to make over $1 million per year into 2023, according to Fightful Select (h/t James Holder of Inside the Ropes).

Could Vince McMahon and Co. be freeing up some capital to sign Lesnar to a massive new deal?

That certainly seems plausible, and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Ringside News) suggested it was no coincidence that the crossover star came up on WWE programming. With a live crowd in place for SummerSlam in August, this would be as good of a time as any to bring The Beast back into the fold.

So, who could stand toe-to-toe with the man who ended The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30. Here are the five best opponents for Lesnar if he returns to WWE.