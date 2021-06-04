NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Friday Picks

2 of 3

Larry MacDougal/Associated Press

The Montreal Canadiens barely got into the playoffs. Then they were big underdogs for their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs once the postseason began. After winning Game 1, they dropped Games 2, 3 and 4.

Since that point, the Habs haven't lost a game. They reeled off three straight victories in elimination contests to knock out the Maple Leafs, and they opened their second-round series against the Jets with a 5-3 win Wednesday night. Montreal took control of that matchup from the start, scoring two goals in the first five minutes, 10 seconds and adding a third before the end of first period.

The Canadiens consequently have an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead into Game 3, which will be held in Montreal. But they will have to carry over the momentum from the series opener to again defeat the Jets on the road.

Game 1 ended in scary fashion, as Canadiens forward Jake Evans had to be stretchered off the ice. After scoring an empty-net goal to seal the victory, Evans was decked by Jets forward Mark Scheifele, who was suspended for four games for what the league termed a "high, predatory hit." Meanwhile, Evans will be out indefinitely for Montreal.

"When you see your teammate, your friend, lying on the ice like that, it's a terrible feeling," Canadiens forward Paul Byron said, per NHL.com. "We're all wishing Jake the best and hope he's OK. The best way for us to respond is to win hockey games so Jake can come back."

Montreal should be fueled by that extra motivation, while goaltender Carey Price (who has recorded at least 30 saves in each of his past four games) should continue his strong postseason to power the Habs defense. Because of that, the Canadiens should again take control against the Jets and play a complete game.

At that point, the Jets will be facing some major adversity. It's possible the Canadiens keep rolling and find a way to be one of the final four teams left standing.

Prediction: Canadiens win Game 2.