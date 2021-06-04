NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Friday Picks

NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Friday PicksJune 4, 2021
The Tampa Bay Lightning could have moved one win away from advancing to the final four of the NHL playoffs Thursday night. However, they lost 3-2 in overtime at home to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of their second-round series, so they remain two victories away from moving on.
On Friday, the Colorado Avalanche could become the first team to win three games in a second-round series. After sweeping the St. Louis Blues in the first round, the Avs jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights with a pair of home wins.
Another one of the NHL's hottest teams will be in action Friday. The Montreal Canadiens, who overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, have a 1-0 lead over the Winnipeg Jets and will look to extend that advantage with a Game 2 victory in Winnipeg.
Here's the second-round outlook, along with predictions for Friday's games.
2nd-Round Results, Schedule
No. 3 Boston Bruins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
Game 1: Boston won 5-2
Game 2: New York won 4-3 (OT)
Game 3: Boston won 2-1 (OT)
Game 4: Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET, NBC
Game 5: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 6 (if necessary): Wednesday at TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): June 11 at TBD
No. 3 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Montreal won 5-3
Game 2: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network
Game 3: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Monday at 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday at TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): June 11 at TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): June 13 at TBD
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: Tampa Bay won 2-1
Game 2: Tampa Bay won 2-1
Game 3: Carolina won 3-2 (OT)
Game 4: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, USA Network
Game 5: Tuesday at TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday at TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): June 12 at TBD
No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights
Game 1: Colorado won 7-1
Game 2: Colorado won 3-2 (OT)
Game 3: Friday at 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday at TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday at TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): June 12 at TBD
All games can be streamed live on the NBC Sports app.
Canadiens Will Stay Hot, Take Game 2 on the Road
The Montreal Canadiens barely got into the playoffs. Then they were big underdogs for their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs once the postseason began. After winning Game 1, they dropped Games 2, 3 and 4.
Since that point, the Habs haven't lost a game. They reeled off three straight victories in elimination contests to knock out the Maple Leafs, and they opened their second-round series against the Jets with a 5-3 win Wednesday night. Montreal took control of that matchup from the start, scoring two goals in the first five minutes, 10 seconds and adding a third before the end of first period.
The Canadiens consequently have an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead into Game 3, which will be held in Montreal. But they will have to carry over the momentum from the series opener to again defeat the Jets on the road.
Game 1 ended in scary fashion, as Canadiens forward Jake Evans had to be stretchered off the ice. After scoring an empty-net goal to seal the victory, Evans was decked by Jets forward Mark Scheifele, who was suspended for four games for what the league termed a "high, predatory hit." Meanwhile, Evans will be out indefinitely for Montreal.
"When you see your teammate, your friend, lying on the ice like that, it's a terrible feeling," Canadiens forward Paul Byron said, per NHL.com. "We're all wishing Jake the best and hope he's OK. The best way for us to respond is to win hockey games so Jake can come back."
Montreal should be fueled by that extra motivation, while goaltender Carey Price (who has recorded at least 30 saves in each of his past four games) should continue his strong postseason to power the Habs defense. Because of that, the Canadiens should again take control against the Jets and play a complete game.
At that point, the Jets will be facing some major adversity. It's possible the Canadiens keep rolling and find a way to be one of the final four teams left standing.
Prediction: Canadiens win Game 2.
Golden Knights Will Rebound, Win Game 3 at Home
The Golden Knights have faced adversity in the postseason before. And they are facing it again after the first two games of their second-round series against the Avalanche.
With Colorado hosting the first two games of the series, it was going to be tough for Vegas to get even one win on the road, especially when considering how well the Avs have been playing of late. Both teams had 82 regular-season points (the most in the NHL), but the Avalanche earned the No. 1 seed in the West Division because they had more regulation wins, giving them the home-ice advantage that has allowed them to take a 2-0 lead.
However, this series is far from over. If Colorado wins Game 3, that would change things. But Vegas likely realizes that it needs to shift the momentum of the series now that it's returning to its home ice, and this is a talented team that has the ability to do that.
"Now we go home to 18,000 fans," Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said after Game 2, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "Take care of home ice, and we'll come back here for Game 5 tied up. You can't stress too much until you lose at home."
But Vegas can't take a win for granted at T-Mobile Arena, where it has a 2-2 record this postseason. The Golden Knights' most important game of the playoffs to this point was played in Las Vegas, and they won that contest, defeating the Minnesota Wild 6-2 in Game 7 of their first-round series.
Vegas needs to get back to generating that type of offense. It has scored only three goals against Colorado, and it's been held to two or fewer goals in four of its past five games.
It's only a matter of time, though, before the Golden Knights start getting some pucks in the net. They outshot the Avalanche 41-25 in Game 2, so they are putting the pressure on Colorado's defense. They just need to convert more of those scoring opportunities.
Expect that to happen in Game 3 with the pressure on for Vegas. And once the Golden Knights notch their first win of the series, things will start to get exciting.
Prediction: Golden Knights win Game 3