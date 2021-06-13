Final Picks for Fatal 5-Way Match and WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 Card

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Bronson Reed and MSK have been partnering up to fend off Legado del Fantasma's attacks in recent weeks.

This has led to a fantastic way to get six Superstars and two titles on the card, as the challenge was accepted to do a six-man tag team match with both the North American and NXT Tag Team Championships on the line.

It wasn't long ago Santos Escobar held the cruiserweight belt, but he's lusting after some replacement gold now. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza have been close to obtaining the tag titles on numerous occasions and are well set for another shot.

However, MSK and Reed are fighting champions and have proved themselves worthy of the titles. They won't drop them without a fight.

This is interesting because the titles could well change hands, although it's slightly more likely they'll stay where they are. Neither Reed nor MSK have had lengthy reigns, and there's nothing to indicate they will have to drop the belts soon.

Also, at least one title is guaranteed to go to someone new on this show, and WWE might not want to replace too many champions in one go.

Prediction: Reed and MSK win.