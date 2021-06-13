Raquel Gonzalez Beats Ember Moon, Retains NXT Women's Title at In Your House

Credit: WWE.com

Raquel Gonzalez beat Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday to retain the NXT Women's Championship.

Moon connected with the Eclipse and appeared to have the match won. But Dakota Kai got Gonzalez's foot on the bottom rope to keep the champion alive.

Moon went to hit a second Eclipse, only for Gonzalez to be ready this time. She blocked the finisher and eventually hit her one-armed powerbomb for the victory.

The groundwork was laid for a title match between the two on NXT when Gonzalez attacked Shotzi Blackheart after Moon and Blackheart beat Gonzalez and Kai in a tag team match.

One week later, an enraged Moon called Gonzalez out to the ring and they engaged in a brawl that had to be broken up by NXT general manager William Regal and a host of security guards.

The title match was then made official for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, marking Gonzalez's first title defense on pay-per-view since winning it from Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, Moon got a crack at the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in years after previously holding it for 139 days in 2017 and 2018.

The War Goddess got called up to the main roster after her NXT women's title reign ended and challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2019, but an injury landed her on the shelf shortly thereafter and she would go on to miss about one year of action.

She returned to NXT in October, and after initially performing as a solo act, she joined forces with Blackheart and they enjoyed a great deal of success as a team.

That included beating Gonzalez and Kai for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships in March, which essentially started the issues between Moon and Gonzalez.

Moon and Blackheart dropped the titles to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in May, and that opened the door for Moon to go after the title that helped launch her to stardom a few years ago.

The champion undoubtedly had the size and strength and advantage, but going against someone with the explosiveness and experience of Moon was no easy task.

Even so, Gonzalez managed to retain the title and further establish herself as one of the most dominant forces the NXT women's division has ever seen.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).