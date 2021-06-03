Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Brock Lesnar, Aleister Black, and More

1 of 3

Brock Lesnar's name popped up on WWE Raw on Monday night, and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live speculated that it was not accidental but, rather, a hint that The Beast Incarnate will be returning shortly to feud with Bobby Lashley over the WWE Championship.

The All Mighty has repeatedly made it very clear that Lesnar is his dream opponent and that he wants to wrestle no Superstar more than Brock.

SummerSlam plans are undergoing fine-tuning, but it is expected to be the first of WWE's big four pay-per-views to have a full arena of fans in attendance since March 2020. There would be few bigger, more intriguing matchups WWE could present than a battle between the former amateur wrestlers.

Lashley has been physically dominant since capturing the title, while Lesnar is a threat to introduce any man, Bobby included, to Suplex City.

It is a big match and would feature one of the greatest attractions in pro wrestling. It would be exactly the type of blockbuster you expect from one of the company's premier events.

Whether WWE would have the intestinal fortitude to put Lashley over the returning Lesnar, or use it as the setup for a rematch down the road, is the real question.