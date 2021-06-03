Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Brock Lesnar, Aleister Black, and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Brock Lesnar, Aleister Black, and MoreJune 3, 2021
WWE released several Superstars on Wednesday, leaving fans scurrying to the internet to find all of the juicy details behind some of the frankly ridiculous cuts, and the wrestling rumor mill did not disappoint.
Equally as interesting as the reason some are going are the details surrounding the potential comeback of a former WWE and Universal champion whose smashmouth style and box office appeal has been missing from the product for the past year.
What reports did the top internet journalists have about the recently released stars, and what is behind the potential return of Brock Lesnar to WWE television?
Find out now with this recap of the latest wrestling rumors.
Is Brock Lesnar on His Way Back?
Brock Lesnar's name popped up on WWE Raw on Monday night, and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live speculated that it was not accidental but, rather, a hint that The Beast Incarnate will be returning shortly to feud with Bobby Lashley over the WWE Championship.
The All Mighty has repeatedly made it very clear that Lesnar is his dream opponent and that he wants to wrestle no Superstar more than Brock.
SummerSlam plans are undergoing fine-tuning, but it is expected to be the first of WWE's big four pay-per-views to have a full arena of fans in attendance since March 2020. There would be few bigger, more intriguing matchups WWE could present than a battle between the former amateur wrestlers.
Lashley has been physically dominant since capturing the title, while Lesnar is a threat to introduce any man, Bobby included, to Suplex City.
It is a big match and would feature one of the greatest attractions in pro wrestling. It would be exactly the type of blockbuster you expect from one of the company's premier events.
Whether WWE would have the intestinal fortitude to put Lashley over the returning Lesnar, or use it as the setup for a rematch down the road, is the real question.
Update on Aleister Black's Release
Aleister Black's stunning release Wednesday morning was made all the more perplexing by the fact that he had recently started a feud with Big E, costing him the Intercontinental Championship in a fairly significant show-ending angle.
Those wondering about where that particular storyline was heading should probably stop, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported there was no endgame to speak of. In fact, those working to put that program together and reintroduce Black to SmackDown television had no idea he was about to be released.
Sapp's report ended with the revelation that creative was recently told to stop making pitches for Black with no explanation as to why.
The entire ordeal stinks of a lack of control and communication within WWE.
Sure, CEO Vince McMahon is the be-all and end-all within the company, but the fact that there is so little communication from the boss to his creative team that Black made it back to TV in an angle that sparked interest in him is astonishing.
Especially when he sat on the sidelines for months and could have easily been released without fancy new vignettes and a return to the blue brand ever airing.
Black's utilization in relation to his departure is not the only head-scratcher to come out of Wednesday's shocking releases, though.
Update on Braun Strowman's Release
As recently as April, Braun Strowman squared off with Shane McMahon in a fairly high-profile steel cage match at WrestleMania. On May 16, he was one-third of the WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania Backlash.
Now he is out of a job, having been released by WWE on Wednesday morning in a rash of cuts that had the internet denouncing the logic behind some of the moves.
And rightfully so. WWE essentially reheated Strowman just to cut him and hand him over to whichever company wants his services. Not because of any mistake on The Monster Among Men's part but, as Sapp reported, because of an enormous contract rumored to be in the ballpark of $1 million per year.
While his booking had not always been up to that of a million-dollar Superstar, there was no denying Strowman's value to the company. He could easily slide into and out of the main event scene as needed and was a credible replacement for Roman Reigns a year ago when WWE needed to get the Universal Championship off Goldberg at WrestleMania.
He is a performer who exceeded all early expectations to become a great big man. He worked hard, clearly had a connection with fans and could believably win a world title at any turn.
Now he awaits his next opportunity in the wrestling industry.