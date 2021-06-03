5 Dream WWE-NJPW Matches We'd Love to See

1 of 5

Would a match between Kazuchika Okada and Roman Reigns be a style clash? Very likely, but there are arguably no two better big-match performers in NJPW and WWE right now.

As top stars in their respective promotions, it only makes sense that they battle for supremacy.

We have seen Okada's dramatic epics with AEW world champion Kenny Omega. He has been in the headlines for years because of his ability to deliver Match of the Year candidates against NJPW stars of all styles and backgrounds. He has delivered classics against Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Minoru Suzuki and Tetsuya Naito.

The Rainmaker has been a standard-bearer for the company for some time. He would have to overcome a spinal injury that had him working through two slipped discs, per Meltzer, but he earns his place against WWE’s top dog.

One can only wonder how he would fare against Reigns, who has proved his ability to work a ground-based style against the likes of Cesaro and Daniel Bryan while also incorporating the heavy-hitting and brawling that made him a top star in the first place.

It would be interesting to see how their styles clashed but also, more importantly, how each translated to the opposing company's fans. As long as they delivered the edge-of-your-seat near-falls and storytelling that each has become known for, fans would likely have an engrossing and compelling main event match.

It may not be one of the most obvious dream matches, but it's definitely one of the more interesting ones.