USMNT vs. Honduras: Nations League Odds, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team players who achieved a wide array of success on the European club level this season will soon attempt to win a trophy on the international stage in Denver.

The USMNT is one of four North American nations fighting for the CONCACAF Nations League crown. The Americans face Honduras in Thursday's opening match. Mexico vs. Costa Rica will follow.

Gregg Berhalter's team is coming off a 2-1 friendly defeat to Switzerland that goalkeeper Zack Steffen and playmaker Christian Pulisic missed because of their participation in the UEFA Champions League final. Pulisic, Steffen, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie are among the USMNT players who won trophies in Europe in the recently concluded season.

While there are plenty of stars on the USMNT roster, it will only go as far as its defense takes it, and it needs a second center back to step up alongside John Brooks. The vacancy was created by the Achilles injury Aaron Long suffered in the early part of the Major League Soccer season.

If the USMNT shores up its defense, it should get past a Honduran side led by Maynor Figueroa and Alberth Elis.

USMNT vs. Honduras Info

Date: Thursday, June 3

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: Paramount+

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): United States -235 (bet $235 to win $100); Honduras +900 (bet $100 to win $900); Draw +300

Preview

Berhalter has three options to choose from to fill his center back void, and all have different types of international experience.

Tim Ream is 33 and has 43 caps, Matt Miazga is coming off a solid season at Anderlecht and owns 21 appearances, while Mark McKenzie has made three appearances in red, white and blue.

McKenzie may be the best option for mobility next to Brooks, and if he were to start, it would continue a rise over the past year for the 22-year-old. He won the MLS Supporters' Shield with the Philadelphia Union, secured a transfer to Belgian side Genk and impressed over his first few months in Europe.

If Berhalter opts for a more experienced option, Miazga should be the choice. It could be hard for him to trust Ream, who has rotated between center back and full back during his time at Fulham.

Dest and Reggie Cannon should start on the defensive flanks. That could lead to Cannon going head-to-head with his Boavista teammate Elis, whom he squared off with while the two played for FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo in MLS.

The midfield selection process is fairly easy with McKennie, Pulisic and Gio Reyna all in the squad. L.A. Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget should join them because of the success he has had in the Berhalter era. He scored his fifth goal since November in the loss to Switzerland.

Scoring may be an issue for the USMNT because of the lack of experience up front. Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah are the only true forwards with more than 10 caps for the USMNT. Pulisic is listed as a forward on the roster, but he will line up in a midfield position.

Sargent only scored seven goals in 37 matches for Werder Bremen and failed to help the club stay up in the Bundesliga.

Weah finished with five goals across 37 games during Lille's Ligue 1 title-winning season. He has a single goal in 11 USMNT appearances compared to Sargent's five in 15. The Breman striker scored on three occasions in the CONCACAF Nations League group stage.

Berhalter could take a risk by starting Jordan Siebatcheu, but he has less familiarity with the USMNT's system since he only committed to the squad earlier this year.

Honduras comes into Thursday without a win in its past four matches, but it has players that can frustrate the Americans, especially in their positions of weakness. Elis was one of the most consistent forwards in MLS during his time with Houston. He bagged nine or more goals in three straight seasons and then found the back of the net on eight occasions in his first Primeira Liga season with Boavista.

The defensive experience of Figueroa, who has 165 caps, and Ever Alvarado could be used to limit the chances the USMNT forwards receive.

Pulisic, Reyna and others can create as many chances as they want, but if they do not have a lethal No. 9 in front of them to finish, the USMNT could struggle to put away Honduras.

