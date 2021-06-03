76ers Players Who Must Step Up in 2nd Round of NBA Playoffs vs. Hawks

0 of 3

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Survive and advance.

For all of the different descriptors attached to the NBA playoffs, that's the goal—simple as it sounds. That's exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers did in the opening round, dispatching the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards in five games despite playing without All-Star center Joel Embiid for much of Game 4 and all of Game 5.

The Atlanta Hawks and professional net-shredder Trae Young are up next. If the Sixers were hoping for a chance to exhale, this isn't it. The Hawks might not be on the level of the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks, but they're a handful to deal with. Just ask the New York Knicks, who were ousted by them in five games.

If the matchup wasn't challenging enough on its own, the Sixers also have the uncertainty of Embiid hanging over their heads. The big man suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, and while he won't need surgery, coach Doc Rivers told reporters, "I can't give you a timeline."

With Embiid potentially unavailable or playing at less than 100 percent, Philadelphia needs its supporting cast to deliver. The following three players in particular loom as major keys in the second-round tussle with Atlanta.