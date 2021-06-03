Knicks' Biggest Takeaways from 2021 NBA Season

2 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Coach Tom Thibodeau knows defense like few other people on his planet. He not only understands how to scheme things up, he also has a knack for getting his players to outwork the opposition night in, night out.

These Knicks were no exception. They have a few impactful stoppers on their squad, but you wouldn't look at this roster and think defensive juggernaut. And yet, when the curtains fell on this campaign, the Knicks were holding down the No. 4 spot in defensive efficiency.

The problem is they were buried down at No. 22 on the opposite end, and that imbalance was always going to be tricky to work around, especially when Trae Young started sapping some of this defense's strength. The Knicks needed to punish the Hawks on offense, and they just didn't have the firepower to do it. Randle was the face of those struggles, but outside of Derrick Rose, did any Knicks players have a good offensive series?

New York needs a little of everything on the offensive end, and a lot of some things.

Randle was the only player to average more than 18 points or five assists. The Knicks were 21st in threes per game despite shooting them at the third-highest clip. RJ Barrett showed flashes as a second option, and Rose and Alec Burks had moments as second-team sparks, but almost everyone looked like they'd benefit from moving down the offensive pecking order by a peg or two.

The Knicks have enough cap space to splurge on a star free agent or the trade chips needed to deal for one. Whatever major moves they make this summer—and there could be several—need to revolve around giving this offense more punch.