Reacting to B/R Community's Takes on WWE Releases, AEW Double or Nothing, More

"So who does AEW sign? Personally, I think Santana Garrett and Aleister Black. I'm not sure Braun Strowman or Buddy Murphy would fit there." (@Mflothe)

For anyone who might have been out of the loop on Wednesday, WWE made sweeping cuts that saw Black, Murphy, Strowman, Garrett, Lana and Ruby Riott released from their contracts.

This was a sad day for these six people and their fans. Thankfully, the WWE Universe came out in huge numbers to show support for those who lost their jobs.

As far as AEW is concerned, president Tony Khan might not be in a huge hurry to sign anyone. The company is about to get back on the road in a full-time capacity and already has a stacked roster with plenty of people on the sidelines who deserve a shot.

That said, there are some names who would fit well there. I agree with the assessment that Garrett and Black would both do well in AEW, and I would also add Riott and Murphy to that list.

Strowman, surprisingly, might want to look into what Japan has to offer. A lot of powerhouse performers have gone there and come away much better at their craft.

One thing is certain, this is not the end for most of these talents. I could see Lana testing the waters with things like acting or content creation. She has a large social media following and could live handsomely on endorsement deals alone.