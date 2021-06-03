Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info for Fight

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be lacing up the gloves once again on Sunday, but this time it has nothing to do with solidifying his status as one of boxing's all-time greats. The former world champion isn't even really coming out of retirement.

Instead, the 44-year-old is leaning into the show-business aspect of his chosen sport, as he looks to cash in on a pay-per-view exhibition bout with social media star Logan Paul.

Mayweather vs. Paul Fight Info

When: Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: Showtime (PPV, $49.99)

Live stream: Showtime.com (PPV, $49.99)

Paul and his brother, Jake, have turned to boxing as a way to capitalize on their internet fame.

Jake seems to be taking it more seriously, as he's 3-0 and is set to fight MMA star Tyron Woodley in his next bout in August. Logan is 0-1, having lost to fellow YouTuber KSI by split decision in November 2019.

Mayweather went 50-0 in his legendary career, but Sunday's fight isn't going to affect his record one way or the other. According to ESPN.com's Marc Raimondi, the exhibition contest isn't sanctioned, so it will not have judges ringside and no official winner will be announced.

Raimondi laid out more of the rules on Twitter:

It sure sounds like the best fans can hope for is Paul throwing caution to the wind and going for the knockout against Mayweather.

According to ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe, Paul is roughly 40 pounds heavier and six inches taller than Mayweather. Its a size discrepancy you only really find in the heavyweight ranks, which has no upper bounds.

Paul, 26, will be hoping age and ring rust allow him to catch his opponent with a devastating punch. He knows this isn't a sanctioned bout, and he doesn't plan on approaching Mayweather the way that Canelo Alvarez or Conor McGregor did, per BoxingScene.com's Keith Idec:



"I'm not going in there at 155 pounds. I'm not going in there with the fight meaning the entire world to me. I have nothing to lose. This whole thing is going to be fun for me. I'm going to play with Floyd— gonna dog him and hit him hard. I'm going to break him down physically, mentally, everything. I don't like comparing myself to other guys. As great as they might be, I'm not them."

Mayweather probably won't allow that to come to pass. Paul can't hurt his record, but he can certainly hurt his pride. Even if Money's extraordinary reflexes and technical skills have diminished since earning a TO win over McGregor in 2017, he should have no problem schooling the amateur Paul on the finer points of the sweet science.

He might be in even more of a teaching mood because of Jake Paul's actions at a May 6 press conference for the fight, where he snatched a hat off Mayweather's head, setting off a wild brawl.

"I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it's something easy like [the Paul fight], a legalized bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it,” Mayweather told Showtime's Inside Mayweather vs. Paul (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of The New York Post).

Paul appears to be bringing a devil-may-care attitude to the ring, but his opponent is a cold, calculating prizefighter who makes few mistakes. He will likely take enough risks to entertain the crowd and punish Paul for his brother's antics.

Barring a major misstep, Mayweather will remind everyone who is the real boxer on Sunday night.