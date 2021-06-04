Rey, Dominik Mysterio Beat The Usos; Retain Tag Team Titles on WWE SmackDown

Credit: WWE.com

Rey and Dominik Mysterio retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos by disqualification on Friday night.

The show opened with a match that ended in controversy, as it was called in the Mysterios' favor despite Jimmy Uso appearing to kick out before the three-count.

After some deliberation, Rey and Dominik were ordered to square off against The Usos again to close out the show due to the referee's error.

That match, though, was cut short when Roman Reigns attacked the Mysterios before they could take down Jimmy and Jey again—handing Rey and Dominik a win by disqualification.

After missing over a year with a knee injury, Jimmy Uso made his return a few weeks ago. Jey and universal champion Roman Reigns were initially happy to see him, but Jimmy's unwillingness to comply and play second fiddle to Reigns created an uncomfortable situation.

Jey was clearly torn between whether he should remain in Reigns' corner or go back to teaming with his twin brother, but he wasn't given much of a choice in the matter when Jimmy got them booked in a match against The Street Profits last week.

In their first match as a team in well over a year, The Usos were victorious, which resulted in Jimmy getting them a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity against the Mysterios.

While Jimmy was excited about the title shot, Jey was apprehensive, especially after Reigns had a talk with him and expressed concern about Jey taking a step backward and only being known as one of The Usos rather than "Main Event" Jey Uso.

Rey and Dominik maintained their spot in the match last week when they beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the main event of SmackDown to retain the titles.

They became the first father-son duo in WWE history to win the tag titles at WrestleMania Backlash when they beat Ziggler and Roode despite Dominik missing much of the match because of an injury suffered from a backstage attack at the hands of The Dirty Dawgs.

The Mysterios faced an even tougher test Friday in the form of one of the greatest and most successful tag teams in WWE history.

Despite that, Rey and Dominik managed to retain, and there are now major question marks regarding what the future holds for Jimmy and Jey as a team.

