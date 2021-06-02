Bills' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills had a clear focus in the 2021 NFL draft, when they selected a pair of pass-rushers in the first and second round.

The selections of Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. made defensive end one of the most intriguing positions to watch in training camp.

Buffalo has a pair of experienced edge-rushers in Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, as well as 2020 draft pick A.J. Epenesa in the mix for snaps.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills should have competition at tight end between Dawson Knox and Jacob Hollister, who was acquired in free agency.

They won't be the top contributors in the Buffalo offense, but if they play well, they could bring another dimension to a team looking to chase the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.