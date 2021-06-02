Cowboys' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys bring back a lot of familiar names on the offensive side of the ball in 2021 but will also be donning a new defense.

The arrival of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has brought a big shift in personnel for a defense that struggled in 2020, and both free agency and the draft added new competition at all three levels of the defense.

On offense, the return of Dak Prescott, La'el Collins, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin provide a sense of comfort. Mike McCarthy will have a full offseason to get the offense on the same page with his franchise quarterback returning to the lineup.

Still, there are some questions left to be answered in the form of position battles. While some have already been decided, there are others where the rotation is yet to be determined. And reports from camp will give us some insight into what the lineup will look like by Week 1.

Here's a look at a few of the positions that will have the most intrigue as OTAs and camp get underway.