Todd Gurley and 7 NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes Yet

Steve Sanders/Associated Press

Since 2019, Bashaud Breeland has started 26 of his 27 contests for the Kansas City Chiefs. He helped stabilize the secondary with solid coverage.

Over the last two terms, quarterbacks completed less than 50 percent of their pass attempts when they targeted Breeland. The savvy veteran also recorded four interceptions in that span.

During his time with the Chiefs, Breeland earned $4.6 million in salary. He's a starting-caliber talent who could shore up the boundary on a modest short-term deal.

Best Fit: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles need a No. 2 cornerback opposite Darius Slay. Last season, Avonte Maddox struggled on the boundary, allowing a 67.3 percent completion rate and 108.3 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

With Breeland in the fold, the Eagles could move Maddox back to the slot position where he had a solid 2019 campaign, allowing a 61.3 percent completion rate and an 85.1 passer rating.

Furthermore, the Eagles wouldn't have to rush rookie fourth-rounder Zech McPhearson into action if they're not comfortable with Maddox on the perimeter. At 29 years old, Breeland can parlay a short-term deal into an extended stay if he performs at a high level for a team in transition under a new coaching staff.