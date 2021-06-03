Todd Gurley and 7 NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes YetJune 3, 2021
Todd Gurley and 7 NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes Yet
At this point of the offseason, top free agents have options or a lot of patience as they wait for contracts that fit their expectations.
Yet surprisingly, some of the most productive and decorated playmakers haven't found homes. Unsigned veterans may prefer to skip organized team activities and mandatory minicamps, so several signings could happen before training camps in July.
Based on roster needs and fits, we projected where prominent free agents will land in the coming weeks. The eight players below have recently performed at high levels in starting roles or have built strong career resumes.
CB Bashaud Breeland
Since 2019, Bashaud Breeland has started 26 of his 27 contests for the Kansas City Chiefs. He helped stabilize the secondary with solid coverage.
Over the last two terms, quarterbacks completed less than 50 percent of their pass attempts when they targeted Breeland. The savvy veteran also recorded four interceptions in that span.
During his time with the Chiefs, Breeland earned $4.6 million in salary. He's a starting-caliber talent who could shore up the boundary on a modest short-term deal.
Best Fit: Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles need a No. 2 cornerback opposite Darius Slay. Last season, Avonte Maddox struggled on the boundary, allowing a 67.3 percent completion rate and 108.3 passer rating when targeted in coverage.
With Breeland in the fold, the Eagles could move Maddox back to the slot position where he had a solid 2019 campaign, allowing a 61.3 percent completion rate and an 85.1 passer rating.
Furthermore, the Eagles wouldn't have to rush rookie fourth-rounder Zech McPhearson into action if they're not comfortable with Maddox on the perimeter. At 29 years old, Breeland can parlay a short-term deal into an extended stay if he performs at a high level for a team in transition under a new coaching staff.
RB Todd Gurley
Because of an arthritic left knee and a high volume of touches, Todd Gurley isn't the same workhorse running back of his early years. Still, he can handle a smaller role within a committee.
Gurley can still move the ball in between the tackles on early downs, in short-yardage situations and near the goal line. Last season, he logged nine touchdowns and 45 first downs on the ground, ranking within the top 20 in both categories.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gurley visited with the Detroit Lions. With that club, he would join D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in the backfield.
Best Fit: Los Angeles Chargers
At this stage in his career, Gurley may want to play for a contender or a team that's on the rise rather than a club at the beginning of a rebuild. The Lions hit the reset button this offseason, hiring a new general manager and coaching staff.
Gurley is familiar with Lions quarterback Jared Goff, but Justin Herbert looks like a rising star after he was named 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Gurley could complement Austin Ekeler, who's yet to log more than 132 rushing attempts in a campaign. Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson didn't establish themselves in backup roles last year.
The Chargers can pair Ekeler with Gurley for a solid one-two punch while Kelley, Jackson and perhaps rookie sixth-rounder Larry Rountree III battle for the third spot.
S Malik Hooker
Malik Hooker has the potential to become a top-tier ball-hawking free safety, but he's battled injuries through four seasons. The 25-year-old has missed 28 career games.
In Week 2 of the 2020 term, Hooker tore his Achilles and landed on injured reserve for the remainder of the campaign, which likely explains why he's still available.
Nevertheless, for the right price, expect a team to take a flier on him because of his ball production. He's recorded seven interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 36 outings.
Best Fit: Jacksonville Jaguars
Hooker could stay within the AFC South. He played under Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer for two terms at Ohio State. As a redshirt sophomore, the former Buckeye recorded four pass breakups, seven interceptions and returned three for touchdowns.
Meyer could reunite with Hooker and add veteran insurance to the Jaguars' safety group. Remember, rookie third-rounder Andre Cisco is recovering from a torn ACL.
In fact, Meyer drew a comparison between Cisco and Hooker (h/t Tyler Nettuno of Jaguars Wire).
"Well, I tell you what, he's a guy we just all fell in love with,” Meyer said. "Before that injury, he's — I had Malik Hooker at Ohio State — and he’s the best overlap player I thought in the draft."
Based on Meyer's assessment of Cisco, Hooker seems like the ideal player to help the rookie along or start in his place if needed.
Edge Justin Houston
Justin Houston tops all free-agent defenders because of his position and production.
Over the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston recorded 19 sacks and 21 tackles for loss without missing a start.
The Colts selected edge-rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo in the first two rounds of April's draft, which lessens the chance of Houston's return.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens have an interest in Houston, but the two sides need to close a significant gap in negotiations.
"To this point, there appears to be a good bit of separation between Houston’s asking price and what the Ravens are willing to offer. The Ravens have roughly $10 million of space and that number will decrease after the team signs its rookie class…There appears to be a deal to be made with the Ravens if Houston is interested, but it probably will have to be closer to their price than his."
Houston could sign with a dark-horse suitor.
Best Fit: Los Angeles Chargers
With $19.9 million in cap space, the Los Angeles Chargers can load up on top free agents. Houston may cost them close to $10 million annually, but he would fill a void opposite of Joey Bosa.
The Chargers allowed Melvin Ingram III to hit the open market, and he's still available. Uchenna Nwosu has a chance to replace him on the edge, but the club can land a proven pass-rusher in case the fourth-pro doesn't pan out.
In 2020, Houston played 59 percent of the defensive snaps. The Chargers can rotate him and Nwosu to solidify their pass rush.
RT Morgan Moses
In a surprise move, the Washington Football Team cut Morgan Moses, who had two terms left on his deal. Head coach Ron Rivera wanted to move forward with younger players at the position.
At 30 years old, Moses may have a lot left in the tank. He has started in every game since the 2015 campaign, so a team can certainly rely on his availability.
In 2020, Moses had some pass-blocking issues though. He allowed five sacks, per Pro Football Focus, but the 6'6", 330-pounder is still a solid run-blocking asset for the ground game.
Best Fit: Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears recently cut starting tackles Bobby Massie and Charles Leno Jr. The latter signed with the Football Team. In a switcheroo, Moses could land a starting job in the Windy City.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears will host Moses for a visit Wednesday. He's a potential replacement for Massie on the right side with rookie second-rounder Teven Jenkins set to play left tackle. Elijah Wilkinson, who signed with the club this offseason, can slide into a swing tackle role.
Moses' durability and experience would strengthen an unsettled tackle position, which is crucial for an offensive line that may have to protect rookie quarterback Justin Fields at some point in the upcoming season.
CB Steven Nelson
Steven Nelson had a solid two-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging 17 pass breakups and three interceptions in 30 starts.
Two years ago, Nelson allowed a 50 percent completion rate and zero touchdowns. Last season, he gave up a 58.2 percent completion rate and seven passing scores.
Still, Nelson can lock down a starting job as a solid cover defender on the boundary. He could also provide run support with reliable tackling. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 28-year-old has drawn interest from 14 clubs, ranging from rebuilding teams to contenders.
Best Fit: New York Jets
Still in his prime, Nelson may take the most lucrative deal on the table. If the New York Jets are interested in him, they can offer a high-end salary. Gang Green has the third-most cap space.
According to DJ Bien-Aime II of the New York Daily News, head coach Robert Saleh wants to focus on the development of his young cornerback group. Yet the team isn't opposed to veteran help at the position.
The Jets should take a swing at one of the top cover men on the market. In 2020, their pass defense ranked 28th and gave up 34 touchdowns. The club passed on cornerbacks through the first four rounds of this year's draft. Upon arrival, Nelson would immediately become the top player within the unit.
CB Richard Sherman
Richard Sherman's resume solidifies his spot among the most notable free agents. Just two years ago, he earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod on a Super Bowl-contending squad.
However, Sherman went through arguably his worst season last year. Because of a calf injury, he only played 332 defensive snaps. In just five games, he allowed four touchdowns and a 72.4 percent completion rate.
Still, Sherman may have options. Last month, the 33-year-old told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he's talked to the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Sherman didn't rule out a return to the San Francisco 49ers either.
Best Fit: Arizona Cardinals
Sherman didn't mention the Arizona Cardinals in his conversation with Smith, but the fit makes sense.
General manager Steve Keim signed multiple accomplished veterans this offseason, including wideout A.J. Green, defensive end J.J. Watt and cornerback Malcolm Butler. All of those players have postseason experience, which sets the tone for the team's 2021 aspirations.
Opposite Butler, the Cardinals have a question mark on the boundary. Robert Alford hasn't played a snap since the 2018 campaign because of pectoral and leg injuries. If healthy, Sherman may be a better starting option.
Coming off a down year, Sherman isn't a top-dollar free agent. The Cardinals have $13.5 million in cap space, which allows them enough flexibility to roll the dice on an all-time talent.
LB K.J. Wright
In 2020, K.J. Wright put together one of his best seasons. While on the field for 86 percent of the defensive snaps, he recorded 86 tackles, 11 for loss, 10 pass breakups, two sacks and an interception.
With those numbers, Wright didn't plan to ease his salary demands for the Seattle Seahawks. However, the market sets the value, and the 11th-year veteran remains a free agent.
Before the 2021 draft, Seahawks general manager John Schneider seemed surprised that Wright had not already signed a deal elsewhere. Despite the linebacker's versatility and production, he'll need to reset his expectations at the negotiating table.
Best Fit: Seattle Seahawks
Honestly, where else would Wright fit? He doesn't play a premium position and turns 32 years old in July. As a result, his market isn't going to yield a lucrative deal or many suitors.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says, "the door is still open" for Wright's return.
Seattle doesn't have a reason to budge on its spending range in this scenario. However, Wright could wait until the summer in case a team desperately attempts to fill a need at linebacker.
Regardless, Seattle is the best fit for Wright where he's played at a high level for a decade. He's one-half of an exceptional linebacker pair alongside Bobby Wagner in the middle of the defense.
Unless Jordyn Brooks or Cody Barton impresses the coaching staff this offseason, the Seahawks should want Wright back as well.
Player earnings and team cap space courtesy of Over the Cap.