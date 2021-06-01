Way-Too-Early Predictions for AEW All Out 2021 Match CardJune 1, 2021
Way-Too-Early Predictions for AEW All Out 2021 Match Card
AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was more or less a smash hit. Sunday's pay-per-view made the most of a raucous crowd and motivated talent to create an atmosphere that sold the show as a truly special moment.
From Kenny Omega winning by the skin of his teeth to The Inner Circle remaining intact by defeating The Pinnacle, it was a big statement for All Elite Wrestling for the future.
There is still a lot of time to go before the next AEW PPV, All Out on September 5, and anything could happen in the meantime. But there are several crucial stories that have been set in motion for the show.
Who will face the dominant Omega? Can someone dethrone The Young Bucks? Will the war between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle rage all the way to All Out? All these questions are unclear, but it's fun to speculate.
Women's Casino Battle Royale
AEW President Tony Khan has already told the Unrestricted podcast that there will be a women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out.
But who will emerge victorious in September? The first match was won by Nyla Rose, who went on to capture the AEW Women's Championship. This is an important and prestigious contest for the women's division.
Rose, Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Serena Deeb and more are likely to be in the match, and any of them could win. However, it does feel like the right time to put over someone who has been dominating the women's division.
Jade Cargill has been the heir apparent of the division since her debut in March and has yet to lose a match. It may be the right time for her to step up to the title scene.
The Joker spot is also a precious resource for AEW to introduce fresh talent. Mercedes Martinez pulled the card in 2019 before signing with WWE and making her mark in NXT. It could be a former WWE name like Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green or Mickie James this time around.
Christian Cage vs. Ricky Starks
Christian Cage vs. Ricky Starks was likely planned for Double or Nothing, but a neck injury sidelined the latter. He is expected to return toward the end of July, which gives him time to prepare for a memorable singles clash.
This would be the past vs. the present, Captain Charisma vs. The Absolute. Christian came to AEW to solidify his legacy. He isn't someone to push his way straight to the top, but he will make the most of his spotlight and career to help others, such as putting over Jungle Boy in Sunday's Casino Battle Royale.
Win or lose, Starks will look better leaving this match than he did coming in. That's what happens when you step into the ring with one of the smoothest wrestlers of all time.
There is a chance this match shifts to Starks vs. Brian Cage given the recent hints of a face turn by The Machine, but AEW is known for a slow burn. This might even be the moment when Cage against Team Taz.
Cody Rhodes vs. Sting (w/ Darby Allin)
Cody Rhodes has a match on every AEW PPV, and there are plenty of options for him to choose from. Miro would make sense given The American Nightmare's connection to the TNT Championship.
At some point, Cody vs. Kenny Omega is inevitable, even if the former cannot win the AEW title. The Pinnacle and Team Taz have history with The American Nightmare that has yet to be fully tapped. And The Factory have also been a thorn in his side.
However, there is a huge match AEW won't want to miss. Sting returned in emphatic fashion at Double or Nothing, but time is ticking on the 62-year-old's in-ring career.
What better match for The Icon to prove his ability to hold back time than going one-on-one with The American Nightmare? Cody is the standard in AEW that most have to go through to succeed. He rarely loses. He went over Anthony Ogogo in a way that signals he has a bigger opponent coming.
Why not sell All Out with a match of AEW's biggest stars? Anything could happen in this bout, and Cody can help Sting make up for his awkward final singles matches in WWE.
TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
Miro and Orange Cassidy have history, but a match between them at All Out would have a very different feel than their past clashes. The Best Man has thrown aside his best friend for AEW gold, while Freshly Squeezed has forged a dominant singles legacy worthy of a title shot.
Cassidy came close to capturing the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing and has been near to taking the TNT Championship at times, but he has never been able to finish the job.
Miro is nearly undefeated in AEW. His singles record in 2021 is spotless. He made an impact when he crushed former champion Darby Allin and then defeated Lance Archer at Double or Nothing.
The Best Man looked unstoppable. However, Cassidy has gone almost the whole year without being pinned or submitted except in a Triple Threat match with Kenny Omega. He is one of the biggest rising stars in all of AEW. It could well be his time.
AEW Women's Championship: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
This match just seems inevitable. Britt Baker may have run to the top of the division with a near-perfect record, but that is only because her loss to Thunder Rosa did not count.
Rosa may be signed with NWA, but she has become more entrenched in AEW's women's division with each passing month. She will be the No. 1-ranked woman in AEW after Double or Nothing thanks to her 12-2 record in singles competition.
The only reason we are unlikely to see a rematch between Baker and Rosa earlier is because the latter has made it clear that her first goal is the NWA Women's Championship. She and Serena Deeb have unfinished business to attend to.
After that, the stage is set for a rematch of the most highly acclaimed women's match in AEW history. Rosa could even be NWA women's champion when these two clash. It could be a special moment to have two of the most prestigious women's champions in modern wrestling clash at All Out.
AEW Tag Team Championships: Young Bucks (c) vs. Santana and Ortiz
The top contender to The Young Bucks should be the team at the top of the rankings. Currently The Varsity Blondes, who have already had their shot, but there's plenty of time to shake things up in the standings.
The Inner Circle have been such a dominant force in AEW that many won't have noticed Santana and Ortiz have lost their spot among the top tag teams. They have spent too much time backing up Chris Jericho to venture out on their own.
However, Proud and Powerful have earned this type of spotlight where The Demo God can look out for them instead of the other way around.
The Young Bucks have been entrenched in the tag team title scene for a while, turning heel recently on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Santana and Ortiz have turned over a new leaf with The Inner Circle turning face.
These teams have battled before in good matches, but this could be something special. By this point, The Inner Circle should be past The Pinnacle, and it would be time for their established tag team to finally win gold.
AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page
It feels like this is the easy prediction for every AEW PPV, but the stage has been fully set for "Hangman" Adam Page to rise up the ranks just in time to face his former friend, Kenny Omega.
At the moment, The Cleaner is a champion in three separate promotions. He holds the AAA Mega Championship, the Impact world title and the AEW World Championship.
Page, meanwhile, was undefeated for the early part of 2021 and rocketed to the top spot in the men's rankings. Brian Cage was the first to hand him a loss, and he avenged that at Double or Nothing.
The Dark Order have made a promise to protect Hangman, and that can come in the form of keeping The Elite out of this match.
This would be the perfect main event for AEW All Out. At the same PPV two years ago, The Cowboy failed to capture the AEW World Championship. Last year, Hangman and Omega lost the AEW Tag Team Championships at the event. It is time for their long-awaited title clash.