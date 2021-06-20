The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Hell in a Cell

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell kept a clear focus on major rivalries. Every match was built on the heat between rivals where the competition fought as hard as possible to put one over on their opponent.

Bianca Belair managed to do just that with an emphatic victory over Bayley. She survived The Role Model's best tactics to emerge with the win.

Cesaro was less successful. While he had Seth Rollins on the ropes early, he could not put him away and was caught in a schoolboy pin eventually.

Shayna Baszler hoped to put Alexa Bliss and Lilly behind her. Instead, The Goddess twisted the minds of everyone at ringside before overwhelming The Queen of Spades.

Sami Zayn is one of the best in the business, but very few casual fans have gotten a chance to see it. Luckily, he regained a modicum of respect with a big victory over long-time rival Kevin Owens.

This night was all about wins and losses. The biggest victors built momentum toward the return of live crowds while the losers fell behind when it mattered most.