Drew McIntyre in Money in the Bank, Kofi Kingston Ready, More WWE Raw Fallout

Drew McIntyre in Money in the Bank, Kofi Kingston Ready, More WWE Raw FalloutJune 29, 2021
Monday Night Raw's June 28 edition rounded out the field for WWE Money in the Bank on July 18.
After a few teased twists along the way, Drew McIntyre emerged victorious by defeating Riddle and AJ Styles to add the biggest name to the ladder match to date.
Kofi Kingston continued his own road back to the WWE Championship. After Bobby Lashley's brutal attack of Xavier Woods, the New Day star spoke from his heart with a championship-caliber promo.
Shayna Baszler lost again, this time to Nikki Cross, but she also showed signs of life. Before the match, she was working on card tricks that could be the first step to her finding her own personality again.
Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias in a strap match. Hopefully, this feud is now over, but Ryker is clearly still a priority that WWE may want to reconsider.
This show did not have many major highs as a whole, but it did continue the build toward an unpredictable Money in the Bank event.
Drew McIntyre Adds Big Name to Money in the Bank
While it was not certain at first, Drew McIntyre earned his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. That contest has been built around fresh faces, which makes The Scottish Warrior the biggest star in the contest to date.
Among the current group, McIntyre has the most experience in the ladder match, with three appearances over the years. John Morrison has two. Ricochet has one. Riddle and Big E have never competed in the match.
This is a young group with no winners among it. It makes sense to add a former champion who feels like the favorite. The Scottish Warrior should not win, but he can certainly put up a fantastic fight.
As long as SmackDown follows through, this ladder match will absolutely produce a first-time winner. Money in the Bank is a fantastic way to build a new star. Morrison, Ricochet or Big E could all make it big with a victory.
McIntyre is in the ideal spot to take the final fall for the winner, keeping his credibility and elevating someone as a new rival to him down the line.
Shayna Baszler Finally Returning to Her Roots as Queen of Spades
Shayna Baszler has been losing match after match, but the positive is that WWE rarely puts stock into wins and losses. What matters more is character. The Queen of Spades has lacked any character since she appeared on Monday Night Raw.
A brief hint emerged this week when she was found backstage practicing card tricks. While she should not turn into a mockery of a card player, she could gain a lot from leaning a bit more into her love of playing cards.
The way she was portrayed, using the cards to prepare for her match, has potential. It could be the first step in helping her break off from Nia Jax and Reginald.
Alexa Bliss has the right gimmick to help others establish more character with time. Her supernatural flair could push Baszler to truly become The Queen of Spades.
Kofi Kingston Feels Ready for Second Run, Though He's Unlikely to Get It
When Kofi Kingston became WWE champion, he was working at the absolute top of his game. His reign from there wavered often due to his opponents. He never had the right wrestlers to compete with that would keep him at his best.
The New Day star has remained a reliable in-ring performer since losing the gold, but he has not felt like a main event player. Some of this comes down to booking, but Kingston also seemed to lose some of that killer instinct when WWE lost interest in him.
His latest promo with Bobby Lashley was as strong as he has sounded on the mic in a long time. It felt like Kingston at his peak. He was motivated and driven to make clear he deserves to be in the main event.
If there was any time to give Kofi one more run, now would be it. He is unlikely to be working at this level for too much longer, and new stars will ultimately emerge to overtake him.
He has paid his dues many times over. The All Mighty truly followed in Kofi's footsteps as a veteran finally earning his shot. Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is still a money match left on the table, but Kofi vs. Lesnar in a legitimate contest could be just as big, perhaps bigger for the story behind it.
Jaxson Ryker Is Not the Big Babyface WWE Seems to Think He Can Be
Jaxson Ryker was once seemingly blacklisted by WWE. His comments about former president Donald Trump led to the end of The Forgotten Sons. The group's end ultimately led to the releases of both Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.
Somehow, despite Ryker making the mistake, he benefited. He has been built into a babyface role just in time for live crowds. He left the popular Elias behind him.
WWE is likely to be surprised by the reaction Ryker gets from crowds. He is not a charismatic performer. His in-ring work is solid but not enough to sell those still wary of who he is outside of his character.
This is not the first time that WWE has tried to make a wrestler face by selling his military service. He is not the first marine nor the last to compete in WWE. More is needed to sell a character.
WWE has plenty of more talented stars who could be pushed in Ryker's place. Arguably, both Cutler and Blake had done more in their time. It is a shame WWE has forgotten them and kept the one man who destroyed The Forgotten Sons.