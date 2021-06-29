Drew McIntyre in Money in the Bank, Kofi Kingston Ready, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Monday Night Raw's June 28 edition rounded out the field for WWE Money in the Bank on July 18.

After a few teased twists along the way, Drew McIntyre emerged victorious by defeating Riddle and AJ Styles to add the biggest name to the ladder match to date.

Kofi Kingston continued his own road back to the WWE Championship. After Bobby Lashley's brutal attack of Xavier Woods, the New Day star spoke from his heart with a championship-caliber promo.

Shayna Baszler lost again, this time to Nikki Cross, but she also showed signs of life. Before the match, she was working on card tricks that could be the first step to her finding her own personality again.

Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias in a strap match. Hopefully, this feud is now over, but Ryker is clearly still a priority that WWE may want to reconsider.

This show did not have many major highs as a whole, but it did continue the build toward an unpredictable Money in the Bank event.