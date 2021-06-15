Eva Marie Returns with Piper Niven, New Day vs. R-K-Bro, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On the final WWE Raw before Hell in a Cell, the June 14 edition was built on selling the major matches for the pay-per-view on Sunday night.

However, Eva Marie was perhaps the biggest talking point. She made her return to a WWE ring but did not compete. Instead, she let Piper Niven do the work for her against Naomi.

Nikki Cross also continues to win but in unconvincing fashion. She defeated Charlotte Flair by count out but barely got a chance to celebrate.

The New Day finally faced R-K-Bro in a tag team match, and Randy Orton and Riddle surprisingly found the chemistry to defeat one of the best tag teams in WWE history.

The Raw tag team division was also featured in the main event where AJ Styles fought Drew McIntyre before The Viking Raiders, Bobby Lashley and Omos got involved.

Monday's Raw didn't shock much, but it was a solid way to continue building forward ahead of a Hell in a Cell PPV that could make a lasting impact.